Both alcohol possession and consumption will be banned in Nebraska Game and Parks Commission-controlled areas at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala, commission members decided Friday in Hastings.
Their vote, previewed earlier this month, anchors an alternative approach to controlling unruly summer crowds after Game and Parks shelved sweeping restrictions on Lake Mac camping amid public outcry.
Consumption of alcohol on the shores of McConaughy, Nebraska’s largest lake, has been banned since 1995 following an earlier period of rowdiness centered on busy holiday weekends.
But alcohol possession at Lake Mac never was prohibited, and both consumption and possession were allowed at Lake Ogallala after the commission lifted consumption bans at other state parks in 2010.
The tightened bans at the twin lakes north of Ogallala don’t apply to private land or to people leasing land from Game and Parks, such as cabins and lakefront businesses, the commission said in a press release.
Game and Parks staff will keep working with a Keith County advisory committee “on future opportunities for park improvements at the two areas,” the release said.
Hundreds of people from western Nebraska, eastern Wyoming and northeast Colorado packed a Jan. 16 open house at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center to protest the commission’s now-discarded plan.
It would have sectioned off areas for camping on beaches — dependent on Lake Mac’s water levels — and required reservations for all beachfront and permanent camping.
That plan would have limited camping spaces to about 600, sparking local fears that the tourism industry in Ogallala and Keith County would be devastated as a result.
Annual visitations at McConaughy soared from about 500,000 in the mid-1990s to 1.9 million in both 2018 and 2019. That made the lake Nebraska’s No. 2 tourist attraction.
Meetings with the Keith County advisory committee since the January open house produced several informal agreements on how the commission and local residents will address management challenges and local complaints following the 2019 season.
Among them, as reported by The Telegraph March 5:
» Game and Parks officials will continue with plans to cordon off “day-use” areas at three major beaches on the lake’s north side: Martin Bay, Arthur Bay and Sandy Beach.
» The commission will otherwise continue first-come, first-served camping.
» Ogallala police, Keith County sheriff’s deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol will step up patrols during the Independence Day and Labor Day weekends.
» Additional garbage collections will be done at Lake Mac, at least over the July 4 and Labor Day weekends, with help from a $10,000 Keith County Visitors Committee grant.
» Game and Parks will extend hours at some of its entrance kiosks, including the main one at Martin Bay, to address complaints that many visitors were arriving after hours — and squatting on the beaches — to avoid paying fees.
» Finally, the commission will add more lanes at the main Martin Bay kiosk and carry out a $2.2 million repaving of Shoreline Road, the main service road connecting Martin and Arthur bays.
