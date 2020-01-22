COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District will start upgrading electric meters Monday at homes and businesses in a dozen western Nebraska cities and towns.
NPPD crews will first replace meters in Brandon, Venango, Madrid and Elsie in Perkins County; Lisco, Oshkosh and Lewellen in Garden County; and Broadwater in Morrill County.
Once work in those eight towns is done, the district’s workers will move on to Big Springs in Deuel County, Brule and Ogallala in Keith County and Sutherland in Lincoln County.
The work is free to customers, who will receive a phone call from NPPD before their new meter is installed, said district spokesman Mark Becker.
He warned against scammers who recently have been calling NPPD customers, posing as district employees and demanding payment for the meters.
Residents or business owners don’t have to be present when NPPD workers switch out the meters, but there will be a brief interruption of electric service, the district press release said.
The new meters will use two-way Advanced Metering Infrastructure, displaying their readings in a digital LCD format and securely transmitting usage data back to NPPD.
The meter replacements are part of a three-year project, the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.