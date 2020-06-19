Nebraska Public Power District says R-Project route won’t change after federal judge vacates permit

The proposed R-Project transmission line would run over two Lincoln County sets of historic “swale” ruts carved by thousands of pioneer wagons in the mid-1800s. This July 2018 photo shows one such swale on the Mormon Trail on Prairie Trace Road, about five miles north of Sutherland. A U.S. National Park Service marker notes the swale, which starts with a small rise in the center background and dips down into the hill. A federal judge’s Wednesday ruling delaying the R-Project cited the need for further study of the route’s potential impacts on Oregon-California Trail swale ruts on O’Fallon’s Bluff, between Sutherland and the line’s planned starting point at Gerald Gentleman Station.