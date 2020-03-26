LINCOLN —The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday night the number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has reached 81.
According to a press release, new cases were reported by the following local health departments:
» Douglas County Health Department
» South Heartland District Health Department,
» Two Rivers Public Health Department,
» Sarpy/Cass Health Department,
» Central District Health Department.
DHHS will continue daily updates to Nebraska’s case via its new data dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
