When the Legislature reconvenes Monday to allocate emergency funds to fight COVID-19, they’ll likely tap the state’s burgeoning “rainy day fund” to do it.
That may well foil the last two years of efforts at property tax relief, even if it can’t be helped due to the coronavirus threat, four of west central Nebraska’s five state senators said Saturday.
“The emergency needs to take priority over all other issues at this time,” said Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg. “The rainy-day fund is designed for unexpected one-time costs like we are currently experiencing.”
But last week’s suspension of Unicameral sessions due to COVID-19 worries has already “derailed any efforts within the body to fix or relieve the property tax burden,” Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer said.
Twenty legislative days remain in the 60-day 2020 session, three of which will be used up after senators regather in Lincoln’s State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. CT Monday.
They’ll be asked to approve Gov. Pete Ricketts’ request for at least $58.6 million coronavirus-related funding by amending Legislative Bill 1198, which awaits the second of three rounds of floor debate.
LB 1198, introduced by Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner of Gering, until now has been a simple bill to spend $40,950 to restore the doors of the main George W. Norris Legislative Chamber.
But because it won 39-1 first-round approval March 11, lawmakers could add the funds Ricketts wants Monday and advance LB 1198 to a final vote Wednesday.
The Nebraska Constitution imposes a minimum one-day delay between a bill’s second-round vote and its final vote.
Williams said Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk intends to keep Tuesday a brief “pro forma” session rather than act on other pending bills.
Scheer has encouraged lawmakers with health issues to stay home and asked those not involved with LB 1198’s formal debate to stay in their offices until it’s time to vote, Williams added.
“The speaker is taking great care to protect the senators,” he said, adding that his own staff is working from home to limit possible COVID-19 exposure.
Ricketts said Thursday he wants to tap the state’s cash reserve for $38.1 million to beef up public health efforts, including personal protective equipment and other supplies.
About $17 million would reinforce staffing and pay for overtime at the state Department of Health and Human Services and state-run care facilities, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
About $3 million would improve Nebraska’s ability to test for COVID-19, the paper said, while $344,000 would set up an information-sharing system between health officials and county emergency managers.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said lawmakers have been told they’ll be asked Monday for $83.6 million, an increase of $25 million from Thursday’s estimate.
He agreed with other regional senators that they’re likely to face more funding requests as the effort to limit spread of the novel coronavirus continues.
But when asked if using state cash reserves will doom property tax relief, Groene — co-leader of the major effort to use the rainy-day fund to boost state school aid — replied, “Not without a fight.”
He would prefer that senators redirect $150 million from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s 2020-21 budget request to anti-coronavirus efforts, Groene said.
Senators advanced their main state budget adjustments for 2020-21 on March 12, the last day they met. They assumed nearly $134 million would be available for property tax relief and renewed business incentives, the World-Herald reported.
The ever-growing recommendations to limit person-to-person contact due to COVID-19, Brewer said, also has crippled the petition drive to mandate state income tax credits equal to 35% of property tax bills.
He predicted that opponents of general property tax relief will propose even more ways to drain the rainy-day fund whenever lawmakers can finish the session.
“If they are successful in forcing more of a tax burden on the Nebraska taxpayers, rather than being able to lower (property taxes) or have some type of real property tax relief, sadly, that’s the reality of our situation,” Brewer said.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who launched the tax-credit petition drive, said “we didn’t really have any property tax relief efforts” even before the session was suspended.
If there were a truly serious effort, “that would be changing our focus from the folks who collect and spend the taxes to the ones who pay the taxes,” said Erdman, who wants a “consumption tax” to replace income, property and state sales taxes.
Williams, Brewer, Groene and Erdman responded to questions from The Telegraph via email or text. Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango was unavailable for comment Saturday.
