Nebraskaland Days officials, concerned about the potential for major revenue losses due to COVID-19, are asking the city to tap its Quality Growth Fund if the festival runs short of funds next year.
They’ll ask the QGF Citizens Review Committee Tuesday to recommend a $350,000 loan or line of credit, which might or might not be needed depending on income from this year’s postponed and truncated Nebraskaland Days in August.
The QGF panel will also discuss seeking voter renewal of the dedicated sales-tax program at its 11 a.m. meeting at the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. office, 502 S. Dewey St.
The City Council is expected to discuss July 7 whether to put the program’s renewal for another 10 years on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge stressed in a cover letter that the celebration is seeking QGF help only if it needs an emergency financial backstop.
In his 15 years leading the event — which would be in full swing now but for the COVID-19 crisis — Nebraskaland Days has lost money only three times, he wrote.
“This is a strange place for us to be, and even now I’m reluctant to submit this request,” Fudge said. “Nebraskaland Days is a fiercely independent organization that prides itself on operating within our means.”
But instead of being able to produce “one of the biggest years we had ever seen,” Nebraskaland Days’ net income for 2019-20 “could swing by up to $600,000,” he wrote.
“The silver lining at this point is (that) many ticket holders and the vast majority of our sponsors have stuck with us. So we have operating revenue at the moment.”
But Fudge said breaking even on the scaled-down 2020 celebration would be “our best-case scenario.”
If that happens, “we may not have to access any line of credit at all,” he wrote. But in addition to operating expenses, Nebraskaland Days has to “pay out all the contracts that were due this year” by June 2021.
“It seems prudent at this point to have an emergency plan in place if the worst should come to pass,” he wrote.
The annual PRCA Buffalo Bill Rodeo has been rescheduled for Aug. 5-8, with the annual Nebraskaland Days parade on its last day.
Many of the celebration’s best-known affiliated events will take place within that window, with a couple as early as July 25 and a handful between Aug. 11 and 16.
See nebraskalanddays.com for a current lineup of events.
