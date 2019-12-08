New security upgrades to be unveiled at Buffalo, Jefferson, North Platte High Monday

North Platte Public Schools officials want to improve the safety and security of the students in their charge.
On Monday, the administration will present an initiative to help protect students. The security enhancements at Buffalo Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and North Platte High School would provide better point-of-entry security at those buildings.
Additionally, air quality improvements are needed at Eisenhower Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and McDonald Elementary.
Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, presented the initiative to district building administrators and will share the same program with the Board of Education at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
If the school board votes to move forward with the proposal, the public will vote on it in March. The proposal would require a tax override vote, but it would not increase the current property tax rate because the bonds used to build North Platte High School are about to be paid off.
“When we go out and talk to our patrons in the community, we want to continually remind them that we’re in a safe, caring and supportive environment for all of our students no matter what building we’re in,” Simpson said. “But in that, we want to address some concerns that we have moving forward.”
The concerns, Simpson said, have been addressed by the district’s safety committee.
“Every year we sit down and talk about what’s happening in our buildings from a safety and security standpoint,” Simpson said. “This committee has brought back a myriad of items.”
Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the students and staff with the Raptor security system now implemented at all of the buildings. Another aspect is the district is continually adding alarms on doors.
“All of our parents and patrons have controlled access into our schools and we do monitor everybody,” Simpson said. “But we still have concerns at a few of our buildings on how people get in and access accordingly.”
Buildings within the district were built from 1929 to 2003, with the high school being the newest.
“I think it is a big shock to a lot of people because they still see the high school as a new facility,” Simpson said. “But at the end of 2020, we’ll be paying off the bond, which means it is now 17 years old.”
Simpson said the committee continually addresses safety and security issues.
“When these buildings were built, safety and security was not a big issue,” Simpson said. “Now we’re having to take a step back and see how we can improve the entrances to our buildings and have that extra step for safety and security.”
Entrances to three of the buildings compromise the ability of staff to control access. At those buildings, office personnel do not have line-of-sight visibility of people entering the building.
Even though everyone must be buzzed in, Simpson said, once they enter one of those three buildings, they have access to the educational wings, which cannot be monitored under current conditions.
“For example, at Buffalo, once a person is buzzed in, they have immediate access to the multipurpose room,” Simpson said.
Because the office is down the hall and around a corner, staff cannot monitor which direction people go once they are inside.
The same is true at Jefferson School, where access to the educational wings is impossible to monitor in the current configuration.
“Based on public concern and the findings of our safety task force, NPPSD has found critical areas of improvement that need to be addressed in the next several years,” Superintendent Ron Hanson said at the Nov. 11 Board of Education meeting.
The NPPS Safety and Security Initiative will be proposed at Monday’s meeting, and in the following few months, if the board approves, the proposal will be placed before the public for consideration.
“In order to address the concerns of our public and task force, we will need funding,” Simpson said. “A continuation of funding through the current levy will allow for these needs to be met.”
The proposal will come in the form of a tax override. Simpson outlined four primary points of the initiative:
1. The safety, security and air quality of students, staff and families are critical concerns for the district.
2. This levy of 4.5 cents per $100 of valuation will not change the current levy.
3. This override will be for five years only.
4. The public will be invited to open meetings to learn more with dates and locations to be announced.
The 2019-20 general fund tax rate is $1.02 per $100 of taxable valuation, and the Special Building Fund rate is 3 cents per $100. The current NPHS bond levy, about to be paid off, is 4.7 cents per $100 of valuation. The override proposed for the 2020-21 budget year would be to leave the general fund levy at $1.02 and move money now going toward the NPHS bond to the Special Building Fund levy, making that 7.5 cents per $100 without raising the overall tax rate.
The proposal not only would address the accessibility issues at the three buildings, but would also fix the air quality improvement needs at the schools identified above.
The Board of Education will vote Monday whether to move forward with the proposal. If approved, the proposal will be placed on a mail-in ballot sometime in March after several open meetings to discuss the initiative with the public.
