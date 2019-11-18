No major injuries reported in three-vehicle accident in North Platte Monday afternoon.

A 2013 silver Chevy Impala is hauled away from the scene after a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Walnut and B Streets Monday afternoon in North Platte. In the background is a 2013 Honda Odyssey which also was involved in the accident.

 Tim Johnson/The North Platte Telegraph

No major injuries were reported in a three-vehicle accident that happened Walnut and B Streets early Monday afternoon.

According to Lisa Citta, an investigator with the North Platte Police Department, a 40-year-old male was driving a silver 2013 Chevy Impala north on Walnut. She said witnesses at the scene reported that the car went through the stop sign.

The Impala then struck a gray 2013 Hondy Odyssey, driven by a 40-year-old female. The Odyssey then collided with a 2001 Ford Ranger that was driven by a 63-year-old man and headed west on B street.

Citta said seat belts were in use in all three vehicles.

