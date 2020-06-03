North Platte alum selected as drum major for Huskers

A dream to be selected as a University of Nebraska-Lincoln band drum major has come true for Sydney McGahan, a North Platte High School graduate.
She has been a trombone player for four years for the Cornhusker Marching Band and recently was notified she had passed the audition to become a drum major. She has some mixed feelings because of the uncertainty of the fall football season, but McGahan is hopeful nonetheless.
“It’s absolutely insane,” McGahan said about her selection. “I wanted to be a member of the Husker Marching Band since I went to my first game when I was 7 or 8 years old. “
When halftime came at that game, McGahan’s mom, Sheryl Radke, asked her if she wanted to go to the concession stand.
“I’m like, no, I want to watch the band,” McGahan said. “Watching the band was more important to me than watching the football game.”
She said that planted the seed for her dream of being in a marching band. McGahan had already been involved in music early on in her life.
“My mom is a music teacher in North Platte,” McGahan said. “My dad (Kevin McGahan) has been involved in music for many years, and I’m sure I was in the Frontier Revue when I was born, because my mom played piano and my dad sang.”
McGahan was supposed to graduate in May with her bachelor’s in music education.
“I added a minor in leadership and communications, so I’ll be graduating in December,” McGahan said. “I had the opportunity to be in the marching band for another season, so I decided I might as well try out for drum major again.”
She said she is overwhelmed at the opportunity.
“I’m super, super excited for the opportunity to be able to lead the marching band in a different aspect than I had previously,” McGahan said.
She has been a member of the band leadership team for two years.
“Last year, I auditioned as drum major just to kind of get the experience of it,” McGahan said. “I wasn’t selected last year, but I was just really wanting the experience of the audition.”
And that experience paid off for her as she now has achieved her goal and is still hopeful the season will not be canceled.
“That’s one of the things I’ve struggled with the past month or so since we’ve had this situation,” McGahan said. “Part of my reasoning for adding the minor onto my degree was to be able to have another season of marching band, and I’ve wanted to be a drum major for years.”
She said realizing her dream of performing in front of 90,000 people is still out there.
“If the season gets canceled, it would be devastating, but I have a job and a career to start, so I’ll be graduating no matter what,” McGahan said. “If there is not a football season, I’ll just move on and start my career.”
