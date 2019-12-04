The North Platte Area Sports Commission is hosting the Midwest Regional Cornhole Tournament Dec. 13-14 at the D&N Event Center.
With the growing popularity of cornhole in the North Platte area, the commission is teaming up with the local American Cornhole League to offer a tournament for all skill levels and ages.
Competition levels include advanced, competitive and social (for your average backyard players), according to a press release from Samantha Geisler, sports and events marketing specialist for the commission.
A blind draw tournament opens the weekend on Dec. 13. The entry fee is $10 per person with 100 percent payout to the top three plus bonus prize money. Registration begins at 6 p.m. and the tournament begins at 7 p.m.
On Dec. 14, the ACL singles and doubles tournaments begin. Registration for doubles starts at 9 a.m., with competition starting at 10 a.m. Registration for singles will begin at noon, with competition starting at 1 p.m. Payouts and cost per team or person vary by competition level and division. The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau has added bonus prize money: $1,550 will be added to the existing payout. The top three will walk away with trophies.
There is also an ugly sweater contest as a sidebar to the tournament.
Competitors are expected to come from all over the region, including eastern Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Colorado. Memberships are required to play in an ACL tournament; however, memberships are available for free.
For more details on the tournament, payouts, divisions or to get a free membership, go online to PlayNorthPlatte.com/ACL-Cornhole-Regional or call Geisler at 308-221-6865 or sgeisler@playnorthplatte.com.
The North Platte Area Sports Commission is a division of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
