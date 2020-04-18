When Congress threw out financial lifeboats for small businesses to survive COVID-19, Nebraska-based banks eagerly helped customers pull them in.
A Telegraph survey of eight such banks based or active in North Platte found they helped obtain about 1,375 forgivable loans for small local or regional employers to stay afloat and retain their employees under the brand-new Payroll Protection Program.
That program, part of Congress’ massive CARES Act emergency package, used up its initial $349 billion nationwide allotment of Small Business Administration loan guarantees on Thursday.
But by then, those eight banks had helped old and new customers secure more than $173 million in short-term loans — and get most of them their money — in just two weeks.
Three-fourths of PPP loan amounts are earmarked to help them maintain their payrolls for 2½ months. The rest is intended to cover utility bills, rent or mortgage interest over that time, local bankers said.
At the recommendation of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., The Telegraph contacted local officials with Adams Bank & Trust, Equitable Bank, First National Bank of Omaha, 1st State Bank, Great Western Bank, NebraskaLand National Bank, Sandhills State Bank and Western Nebraska Bank.
The combined number and value of their PPP loans are approximate, because some banks could give precise numbers while others had to offer estimates.
They fit into an intense effort mostly featuring smaller “community banks” — starting virtually the moment the program opened April 3 — that made Nebraska the most successful state by two notable measures in taking advantage of the emergency program.
With loans approved Tuesday and Wednesday unaccounted for, Nebraska led the nation by securing 339 PPP loans per 1,000 businesses employing fewer than 500 people, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
A Thursday story in Bloomberg News said Nebraska banks won approval of 23,477 PPP loans worth nearly $3 billion — covering a nationwide-high 81.9% of the state’s eligible payrolls.
PPP loans obtained by the eight local banks surveyed by The Telegraph roughly averaged $125,000 per customer, though several of them reported average loans of less than $100,000.
Nationally, 70% of the loans approved through Monday were for $150,000 or less, the Wall Street Journal said.
Many North Platte and Lincoln County employers received loans, but the eight banks’ PPP figures also reflect many small-town and agricultural businesses they serve in western and central Nebraska’s many sparsely populated counties.
The banks’ representatives were unanimous in saying time was of the essence to help as many small businesses as possible get PPP loans amid the nationwide demand.
“I think it’s going to be huge” in helping them survive, said Philip Charlton, market president for 1st State Bank’s North Platte and Wallace branches.
“I think a couple of weeks ago, when this (program) came out, people weren’t as concerned. But now as this thing gets prolonged, we’ve had more (COVID-19) cases in Lincoln County and the surrounding area.”
Kert McKeone, executive vice president of Western Nebraska Bank, said he got up at 3 a.m. April 3 and was at his computer when SBA began sending PPP information at 3:30 a.m.
“We got after it right away,” he said. A few local bankers said Thursday they were still working on PPP applications in the event Congress pumps more money into the forgivable loan program.
North Platte chamber President and CEO Gary Person lauded local bankers for the long hours they put in to help small employers hang on until COVID-19 limits on public gatherings hopefully can be eased.
“Many of these businesses have got their (PPP) money while other communities are standing in line,” Person said. “It’s more validity that community banks know best about handling their customers’ needs.”
Third-generation western Nebraska banker Todd Adams of Ogallala, Adams Bank & Trust’s CEO, agreed.
“The advantage of a community bank is your customers are the people you go to church and school with,” he said. “Those are the people we’re trying to help.”
NebraskaLand Bank President and CEO Mike Jacobson stressed that small employers who got PPP loans must make sure they meet the SBA’s terms — especially regarding workforce levels — so they don’t have to repay them.
The 75% of PPP loans intended to support payrolls requires firms to employ the same number of people they did from Jan. 1 to Feb. 29, 2020, or Feb. 15 to June 30, 2019, whichever is lower.
If borrowers fall short of SBA’s terms and their loans aren’t forgiven, Jacobson said, the agency will repay the banks but pursue borrowers who can’t repay.
His bank “pre-qualified” PPP customers “because we believe everybody we did an application for is going to get full forgiveness of the loan,” he said.
As Congress and President Donald Trump were negotiating the CARES Act’s details late last month, North Platte-based bankers were helping to shape a city-business partnership to help their small businesses survive.
At that time, NebraskaLand Bank executive vice president and City Councilman Ty Lucas said, it appeared Washington would focus small-business relief efforts on long-term, complex SBA “economic injury disaster loans.”
The City Council April 1 set aside up to $250,000 from its Quality Growth Fund, financed by a portion of city sales taxes, to reimburse small businesses that have to hire outside help to navigate the typical SBA loan process.
That remains a feasible option after local businesses get through the initial wave of COVID-19 slowdowns and assess their long-term costs, Person and local bankers said.
But even as the QGF aid was being finalized, bankers were learning the CARES Act would include a sizable short-term loan program that would rely on local banks to quickly get the money out.
In most cases, local bankers said, they already had customers’ payroll and financial information to enable them to apply quickly on their behalf.
Besides their own customers, many of the eight banks helped local small businesses they normally haven’t done business with.
Some of those, they said, had their money with nationwide bank chains that scorned PPP or only belatedly decided to take part in the program.
Traditional businesses aren’t the only ones PPP was designed to help. Farmers and ranchers with payrolls of hired hands to maintain also were eligible for and received PPP loans, local bankers said. So were nonprofit employers and even a few churches.
When SBA’s initial PPP allocations ran out, some local bankers were working on loans for self-employed customers because the agency’s guidelines for them had just come out.
“We do expect they’ll have additional (PPP) allocations, so we’re still taking applications to have in the pipeline to be ready when there’s more allocations,” said Leland Poppe, Great Western Bank’s market president for agribusiness.
In case after case, the bankers said, their small business customers were staring at painful losses since the COVID-19 pandemic started and weren’t sure how they could hang onto their employees.
Because the virus took time to reach Nebraska from the coasts, the PPP program’s timing enabled many of the state’s small businesses to get loans before needing to impose widespread layoffs, said Levi Fisher, Equitable Bank’s community bank president.
“Right now, this allows them to tread water for two months, assuming they can get up and rolling,” he said.
