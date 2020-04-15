As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt people’s daily lives, many are facing food insecurity. Bethel Church will host a food drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday to benefit the North Platte Salvation Army.
It will be a drive-up and drop-off event at the church, 2700 W. Philip Ave. You can drive up, open your trunk and Bethel volunteers will take out the items you wish to donate while practicing safe social distancing.
Donors are asked to enter at the church’s Philip Avenue entrance and follow the road straight to the front parking lot. Donations will be picked up by the sidewalk in front of the church and you can exit through the south exit.
The Salvation Army is in need of any donations, organizers said, but especially peanut butter, dried pasta, pasta sauce and canned fruits and vegetables.
For more information, contact Andrew and Megan Gamble at 308-530-3237 or Jack Price at 308-530-8786.
