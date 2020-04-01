More than 200 North Platte business people dialed into a Tuesday morning conference call for advice on responding to the COVID-19 crisis and seeking federal help to protect their businesses.
Two North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. leaders provided details on how to take advantage of the emergency small business aid passed by Congress and signed Friday by President Donald Trump.
Several Great Plains Health representatives explained how they decide when their employees need personal protective equipment, need testing for the novel coronavirus or need to self-isolate or self-quarantine.
It’s all but inevitable that North Platte and the rest of Nebraska will experience “community spread” of COVID-19, said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department.
“We are seeing a lot of businesses in town really embracing social distancing and resisting the spread” of the novel coronavirus, Vanderheiden said during the hourlong conference call.
But North Platte and the rest of her six-county district likely will come under a state “directed health measure” soon, she said, regardless of the outcome of the investigation into the city’s first COVID-19 death Monday.
Though community spread hasn’t yet been proved in North Platte, “I can’t imagine us not having community spread at this point in time,” Vanderheiden said. “I believe it’ll happen across our whole state.”
Chamber President and CEO Gary Person and North Platte banker and City Councilman Ty Lucas explained the new federal law’s three different kinds of Small Business Administration aid.
As finally enacted, they said, the CARES Act includes significant short-term help besides the long-term “economic injury disaster loans” that a pending city Quality Growth Fund request would help local employers obtain.
Small employers should ask their bankers about how to access the new law’s “emergency bridge loans,” said Lucas, a NebraskaLand National Bank executive vice president and a member of the chamber’s economic development committee.
He said SBA will finance bridge loans of up to $25,000 through banks, which can be rolled over later into other loan programs.
The most significant short-term help for small businesses struggling to keep going may come from the CARES Act’s brand-new Paycheck Protection Program, he said.
“It loans you money that later would be forgiven to keep your payroll intact,” he told conference call participants.
Starting late this week or early next, Lucas said, banks will be able to quickly grant 10-year SBA-backed loans at 4% interest, with amounts determined by the payroll of a particular business.
They then can apply later to have all or most of that loan forgiven “as long as the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll and for certain other expenses,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a press release later Tuesday.
The SBA economic injury disaster loans are more long-term, Lucas said, offering loans for up to 30 years at interest rates of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofit employers.
The City Council will decide Wednesday whether to use $250,000 in QGF funds to reimburse up to $2,500 of an employer’s cost to access the SBA assistance.
Person said 10 North Platte firms and two retired business people with SBA application experience have agreed to offer their expertise for that purpose.
When one considers the massive financial losses likely by the time the coronavirus crisis passes, “the cities and the states really don’t have enough money to help,” Lucas said.
“It’s the federal government that has the money to get back to business owners” and has positioned local bankers to help them get funds as fast as possible, he said.
