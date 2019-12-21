It’s mainly the innards of North Platte’s Catholic schools — plumbing, restrooms, kitchens and such — that their supporters are concerned about in a newly announced capital campaign.
The $1.6 million “NOW is the Time!” drive aims to fund repairs and upgrades put off for as many as 65 years, said Wendy Dodson, executive director of the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust.
Most of the envisioned work will focus on St. Patrick High School, in which plumbing and restrooms haven’t been updated since it opened in 1955, Dodson said.
Those updates would be done at last next summer, she said, along with updates and relocation of the high school locker rooms. The estimated $915,000 cost would account for the majority of fund-drive proceeds.
“Plumbing has been on our list for a long time, but it’s so expensive that it kept getting put off,” Dodson said. “But our building is aging, and it has to happen.”
A second phase in summer 2021, estimated to cost a combined $250,000, would move and upgrade the kitchen within the high school cafeteria and make needed roof repairs to the 2000 McDaid Elementary School building.
The balance of the $1.6 million being sought would be used to further boost the Catholic schools’ current $4 million endowment, Dodson said.
That’s only about one-third of the level at which interest income would fund the endowment’s share of the schools’ budget, she said. “The goal is always for us to be self-sustaining, to live off the (interest) earnings.”
Fund drive leaders will ask supporters of their schools to make three-year pledges. “But we won’t do any projects until money is in hand,” Dodson said.
Project brochures will be available at North Platte’s Catholic parishes, with informational sessions following sometime after New Year’s, she added.
North Platte Catholic Schools is part of the Grand Island Diocese, as are St. Patrick and Holy Spirit parishes.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, across the South Platte River in the Lincoln Diocese, also has families who send children to McDaid or St. Pat’s High.
For information, call Dodson at 308-534-5939 or email her at w.dodson@npcschools.org.
