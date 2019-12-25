Winners of the annual “Beauty of the Holidays” lighting competition were announced Tuesday.
Thirty-five nominations were received for the competition, according to Mona Anderson, executive director of Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.
Sixteen community judges spent 17 hours driving the streets of North Platte to rank each holiday display, based on curb appeal, balance, theme and maintenance, according to a press release. The races were very close, with some margins just 0.25 points.
“It is such a positive and uplifting experience to drive around and see the lights and décor,” Anderson said in the release. “We appreciate all of the nominees who take time and effort to spread the holiday spirit through their displays.”
The contest is sponsored by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and The North Platte Bulletin.
Competition judges were the Frank Carland family, Danielle Remus family, Jessica Owen family, Krysti Deckert family and DiAnn Nichelson family.
Winners are:
Ward 1
1. Doug and Kathy Wenz — 203 N. Bryan Ave.
2. Bill and Janet Kelsey — 909 E. Fourth St.
3. Dan and Irene Ridgway — 403 S. Sycamore St.
Ward 2
1. Jackie Beckius — 1916 West E S.
2. Jim Higgens — 3301 Reagan Court
3. Norman Melchert — 1202 West B St.
Ward 3
1. Staci Voyer — 1324 West A St.
2. Troy James — 2902 W. First St.
3. Mary Hanson — 2815 Anna Ave.
Ward 4
1. Bill Kramer — 1221 W. Ninth St.
2. Allen Sullivan — 715 E. 10th St.
3. 323 E. 12th St.
Outside North Platte
1. Teak and Becca Colson — 6692 W. Highway 30
2. Linda and James Thompson — 502 Prairie Road
3. Bill Porter — 230 Wayne Ave., Brady
Other nominees outside North Platte are at 801 Tomahawk Drive, 2802 Pearson Road, 8353 Sagebrush Road, 5322 W. State Farm Road and 9131 W. Front Road.
