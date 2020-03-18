Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING FOR ALL OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .A POWERFUL WINTER STORM WILL TRACK ACROSS THE AREA LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. EXPECT SNOW, HEAVY AT TIMES. STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL CREATE BLIZZARD TO NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS, CONSIDERABLE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW AND SIGNIFICANT VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION, FOLLOWED BY SNOW, HEAVY AT TIMES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&