The North Platte City Council Tuesday barely advanced a proposed occupation tax for brewpubs as members debated whether it would put them at a disadvantage with bars and alcohol-serving restaurants.
They also sent a normally routine water extension district request — the second one this month in the same neighborhood — back to the drawing board after neighbors complained they didn’t learn about the first until too late.
Council members voted 4-3 for first-round approval of the brewpub ordinance, prompted by the pending debut of Peg Leg Brewery as the first brewpub within city limits. Councilman Jim Carman was absent.
Ordinances need five positive votes for final approval but can be advanced on first or second reading with a plurality voting in favor, said Terry Waite, the city’s chief legal counsel.
Peg Leg, which plans an April 15 opening near East Halligan Drive and Newberry Access, would have to pay $500 a year to the city under the Class L liquor license it’s seeking from the state.
The occupation tax wouldn’t yet apply to Pals Brewing Co., which opened in 2017, because its location at 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. isn’t yet inside city limits.
But the brewpub tax’s potential future impact and fairness to Pals or other brewpubs split the council down the middle.
Councilman Jim Backenstose, citing a text from an unnamed constituent, noted that Pals has not only a Class L brewpub license but also a Class I state license to sell other types of liquor onsite.
Under the proposed ordinance, that would subject Pals to a total $1,000 annual occupation tax — $500 apiece for each state license — if its site should be annexed into the city.
By comparison, bars and restaurants only pay $600 a year under the single Class C state license they need to sell drinks.
Councilmen Andrew Lee and Ty Lucas warned that a $500 brewpub tax risks discouraging what Lee called “an industry that’s growing exponentially in Nebraska and around the country.”
“A good portion of craft breweries often choose to serve hard alcohol to compete” with bars and restaurants, Lucas added. Lee moved to amend the ordinance to reduce the proposed brewpub tax from $500 to $100, noting that brewpubs have to invest deeply in their equipment.
Objecting councilmen replied that brewpubs often sell their craft beers off-site, which justifies a separate tax on that activity.
Randall Skates, 608 S. Belmont Ave., added that brewpubs make “a more premium product” than the national-brand beers served at bars and restaurants.
Lee’s motion to reduce the proposed brewpub tax was favored, 4-3, but failed because it needed five votes to rewrite the would-be ordinance.
Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf joined Lee, Lucas and Backenstose in voting to reduce the tax. Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Ed Rieker and Glenn Petersen voted to leave it at $500.
Ostendorf, Petersen, Lucas and Nisley then voted for initial approval of the ordinance, with Lucas saying Peg Leg needs it to get its state Class L license and open on schedule.
Lee, Rieker and Backenstose voted against advancing the ordinance, which faces up to two more votes before it can be adopted.
The council voted 5-2 to table the proposed water extension district, which — like the first approved March 3 — would extend service along East 10th Street east of Roosevelt Avenue.
Separate property owners on that stretch requested the extension of city water service, which City Engineer Tom Werblow said state law compels the city to provide once asked.
Rieker offered the motion to table after Tom Vedder, 1007 E. Roosevelt Ave., said he objected to both extension requests because he would be assessed for water service he doesn’t want.
He and other neighbors in a similar situation weren’t notified by the city before the first extension district appeared on the March 3 agenda, Vedder said.
He asked the council to rescind the earlier approval and instead extend service as a water connection district, which would let neighbors pay only if and when they connect to it.
City Administrator Jim Hawks said only the two property owners who have requested the respective extensions currently want water service.
Werblow said the extension districts would cost every affected property owner $50 for each foot of frontage. That means a $15,550 bill for Vedder, who said he has 311 feet of frontage.
On the other hand, Werblow said, property owners in a water connection district would pay the same fee now or years from now when they connect.
“It’s a dilemma, because we have requests for water extension and we have a (legal) obligation to provide them,” he said.
Lee and Lucas voted against the motion to table, which Rieker said he offered with an eye toward rescinding the March 3 vote and considering a single water connection district.
Nisley, Backenstose, Petersen, Rieker and Ostendorf voted to table the matter.
In other business, the City Council:
» Renewed the city’s self-insured health and accident benefits for the plan year starting April 1. The city’s cost will increase by 3% — compared with 15% for the year now ending — while leaving employees’ deductible at $750.
Council members reviewed their program’s recent history in a pre-meeting “work session” with Spencer Thomas of third-party administrator Novo Benefits of Englewood, Colorado.
» Approved spending up to $20,000 in Newburn Fund interest, on top of money from an insurance settlement, to replace and upgrade foul-ball netting at Dowhower Softball Complex.
The old netting, installed when the complex opened in 1985, was nearly worn out when a spring 2019 snowstorm destroyed it completely.
» Backed a trio of actions intended to
combine two lots and a 25-foot-long stretch of frontage road along West Walker Road into a single residential lot near Indian Meadows Golf Course.
Jodey Twidwell, whose home at 3301 S. Bare Ave. lies within the would-be enlarged lot, won 7-0 approval of a new plat for the property.
Council members gave 7-0 initial approval of ordinances to vacate and rezone the portion of the frontage road so it can be absorbed into Twidwell’s larger single lot. Each ordinance needs up to two more council votes.
» Agreed to pay Precision Concrete Cutting of Denver $51,631 to begin repairing “trip hazards” on sidewalks on some city properties.
It’s the first step in an ongoing program to find and correct tripping hazards caused by freeze-thaw cycles, said Public Service Director Layne Groseth.
