North Platte City Council members narrowly agreed to let the West Central District Health Department administer city health regulations amid concerns the city might be surrendering too much power.
A one-year “memorandum of agreement” was approved, 4-3, with Councilman Jim Carman absent from the council’s second meeting conducted with help from remote technology due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
WCDHD, charged by a 2001 state law with public health protection in its counties, received authority in the new agreement to act to ensure “the protection of its citizens against the spread of communicable disease, illness and poisoning” in North Platte.
That includes the power to act in situations such as the current novel coronavirus pandemic. During the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic, a four-member city Board of Health exercised similar powers in North Platte.
Councilmen Andrew Lee, Ty Lucas and Ed Rieker voted against the agreement after losing an earlier 4-3 vote to table the accord until April 21.
Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Jim Backenstose, Glenn Petersen and Lawrence Ostendorf backed the WCDHD agreement, which Mayor Dwight Livingston said the city greatly needs in the current COVID-19 crisis.
“I depend on them for accurate information for this city,” said Livingston, adding that he doesn’t have the authority under current law to order quarantines or isolation. “They’re a huge help for us.”
Municipalities must approve separate enforcement agreements in order for district health departments to have authority within their limits.
Many district health departments were founded after the 2001 Legislature allocated part of a nationwide settlement with tobacco companies to help set them up statewide.
WCDHD Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden said the district, organized in 2003, hadn’t previously secured agreements so it could issue “directed health measures” covering both towns and rural areas.
She said the district is asking the other towns inside its boundaries to consider agreements so WCDHD, if need be, could act in future health emergencies faster than the Governor’s Office.
Before Gov. Pete Ricketts’ regional and statewide orders in the current crisis, several Nebraska local governments “could have used something like this to mitigate the (community) spread” of COVID-19, she said.
But the WCDHD agreement’s strong language — including the power to order quarantines or isolate ill people — drew alarmed objections from the dissenting council members.
“To me, there’s a lot of language that’s very dangerous in there in ceding city control over these issues,” said Lee, one of six mayoral candidates to succeed the retiring Livingston.
“I feel you can be a good partner in addressing these issues,” he said to Vanderheiden. “But cities, counties and states are the ones who should make these decisions.”
“This makes me very nervous to adopt this during a health pandemic like this,” Lucas added.
Vanderheiden replied that WCDHD wouldn’t act without consulting the mayor or other leaders in its service area.
“We don’t work in a bubble,” she said. “To make decisions alone is not how we would practice.”
She noted that Livingston already sits on the district’s “public health command center” team. It issued several COVID-19 health advisories over the last month before Ricketts ordered mandatory 10-person limits on public gatherings April 1 in WCDHD’s area.
Section 33.04 of North Platte’s Code of Ordinances requires “the governing body” to appoint a city Board of Health “to enact rules and regulations, which shall have the full force and effect of law, to safeguard the health of the residents of the city.”
The City Council first established a Board of Health and gave it similar powers on July 20, 1897, according to an ordinance published at that time in The Telegraph.
That board, after a joint meeting with the City Council, shut down all public gatherings in North Platte for six weeks on Oct. 7, 1918, as the Spanish flu outbreak surfaced.
Today’s city code adds a fifth at-large member to the four defined in the 1897 ordinance.
Terry Waite, the city’s chief legal counsel, said it’s up to the council to make policy but the city could face less legal liability by delegating health enforcement to WCDHD.
“We don’t have any health professionals on the city payroll now,” Waite said. “We don’t even have a nurse.”
Rieker joined Lee and Lucas in urging their colleagues to wait until the next meeting to allow for public input.
“It seems like we’re adding another layer of government here, and when we add another layer of government, the opportunity of the people to have input gets less and less.”
But Nisley, the council president, told his colleagues that no council member has the expertise for the city to act in public health crises without help.
“If you guys think you can do that, go ahead,” he said. “But I don’t think I’m smart enough to handle those decisions.”
By delegating enforcement powers to WCDHD by a renewable agreement, the city maintains more flexibility than it would if it ceded power in a new ordinance, City Administrator Jim Hawks said.
