Wednesday evening’s special North Platte City Council meeting will also mark the debut of the city’s temporary meeting arrangements meant to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Public access will be permitted to the 5:30 p.m. special meeting, but city officials are “strongly encouraging” residents to take part in or follow the meeting remotely through various electronic methods.
Even within City Hall, 211 W. Third St., the eight-member council and key city officials will be split between two rooms, though connected by two-way audio and video link.
No more than 10 people will be allowed at a time in the main council chamber or the City Hall conference room, in line with local, state and federal recommendations to limit the possible spread of COVID-19.
Here’s a recap of how the meeting will work:
» Division of rooms: A five-member quorum of the council and Mayor Dwight Livingston will be in the council chamber, spread out at least 6 feet apart as per “social distancing” recommendations.
The other three councilmen, City Administrator Jim Hawks, chief legal counsel Terry Waite and members of the press will be in the conference room. Two-way audio and video will ensure that official participants in each room can hear and see each other. Votes will be taken by vocal roll call.
» Public participants: Residents scheduled or intending to speak to the council are encouraged to do so remotely by visiting zoom.us/j/951631976 and entering 951-631-976 as the meeting ID.
If residents come to City Hall in person to speak, they can expect to wait in the hallway — staying at least 6 feet apart — until the agenda item they’re interested in comes up.
» Public viewers or listeners: Those who want to watch the meeting on their cable TV can turn to Channel 180, the city’s government access channel.
They’ll be able to hear council members in both rooms. City officials were working to enable both rooms to be seen at once via split screen.
To simply listen in, dial either 346-248-7799 or 669-900-6833, then enter the meeting ID of 951-631-976. Your phone will be muted throughout the meeting.
Council members will vote Wednesday on three Quality Growth Fund applications, the largest being for $250,000 to offset small businesses’ costs of applying for emergency federal help due to COVID-19 losses.
The agenda’s other QGF requests are for $75,000 to help with planning for a Lincoln County industrial “rail park” and $4,800 to help the Nebraska Main Street Network stage a fall workshop in North Platte on remodeling empty upper floors of historic downtown buildings.
The council also will decide whether to formally establish a separate $50,000 revolving fund to pay for fixing up or demolishing dilapidated buildings. It would make use of an identical amount currently set aside in the city budget.
