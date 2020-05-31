North Platte City Council members will decide Tuesday whether to make mostly vacant land along South Lakeview Boulevard eligible for tax increment financing projects.
A public hearing on adopting findings of a “blighted and substandard” study of the 80.79-acre tract will be held during the 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
As during its meetings the past two months, the council will use remote technology to limit attendance in any one room to inhibit possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The meeting itself will remain open to the public, but those wishing to speak to the council are strongly encouraged to use remote links using Zoom technology.
Wilk Builders LLC of North Platte is asking the city to find the South Lakeview tract complies with state TIF law and the city’s comprehensive plan. It hopes to apply for TIF help to build 18 homes on its southern end.
Community disputes over the city’s use of TIF broke out anew last Tuesday, when the Planning Commission voted 7-2 to recommend the council adopt the findings of the study by Marvin Planning Associates.
Though most of the tract consists of vacant land west of Lakeview, it stretches east across the street to take in 24 existing homes along the northern leg of Sugarberry Road.
Including them makes the tract TIF-eligible, David City planning consultant Keith Marvin said last Tuesday, because those 24 homes average 39.5 years of age.
Rounding up, that would satisfy a legal standard in state TIF law that says existing homes in a “substandard and blighted” tract must average at least 40 years of age.
That’s just one of 13 possible standards, Marvin said, but state law requires only one be met. The tract wouldn’t qualify for TIF without the Sugarberry Road homes, he said.
Opponents at last week’s Planning Commission hearing revived standing objections to TIF, saying neither vacant land nor well-kept, higher-value homes — like the two dozen drawn into the tract — should be considered “substandard and blighted.”
They repeated often-heard objections that TIF drives up property tax rates by stopping local governments from immediately collecting increased taxes generated by building projects.
TIF supporters counter that the tool is needed for developers to afford to build those projects — especially “market-rate” single-family homes and apartments — that North Platte needs but hasn’t been able to lure otherwise.
TIF sets aside property taxes for up to 15 years that are generated by a project’s increase in taxable value.
They go to the developer to help offset eligible project costs, usually including installation of streets and utilities. Local governments meanwhile continue to divide taxes from the project’s pre-TIF value.
Tuesday’s council agenda does not include renewed debate on an unrelated ordinance to rewrite housing codes to remove references to the city’s health inspector.
The measure, which won first-round council approval May 19, would officially transfer those duties to the Development Department and its building inspectors. The city last employed a health inspector in about 1980.
The Planning Commission last Tuesday recommended the ordinance’s adoption. When it reappears on the council agenda, it will need two more “yes” votes unless the council votes to waive one of those rounds.
In other business, the council will:
» Take a final vote on whether to create a paving district to repave the deteriorated surface of Reid Avenue and Spruce Street between West Philip Avenue and South Oak Street. An ordinance creating the district was advanced May 5 and May 19.
» Consider renewing the city’s annual agreement with Lincoln County to jointly buy fuel for use by the city as well as the county’s roads department.
» Vote on a resolution setting the route for the rescheduled Nebraskaland Days parade Aug. 8. The annual June celebration has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
