The hiring of Matthew Kibbon as North Platte’s next city administrator will highlight Tuesday’s third City Council meeting of the month.
Council members also will decide whether to enable energy-efficient “PACE financing” for local building projects during the meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
As at the council’s April 1 and 7 meetings, members will split up inside City Hall but be linked remotely to meet limits of 10 people to a room under the state’s COVID-19 “directed health measure.”
Tuesday’s meeting will remain open to the public, but city officials strongly encourage those with business before the council to take part remotely via Zoom technology.
To fully participate in the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/678628336, with a meeting ID of 678-628-336.
Residents may watch the meeting on cable Channel 180 or listen in via Zoom by dialing 346-248-7799 or 669-900-6833. The meeting ID listed above also applies to phone listeners.
Mayor Dwight Livingston April 9 nominated Kibbon, a Nebraska native currently living in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to succeed retiring City Administrator Jim Hawks.
Kibbon, a construction engineer who worked 11 years for Omaha’s Kiewit Building Group, currently serves as deputy director for planning and construction for the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
Due to transition issues further complicated by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Kibbon will start work “at a date to be agreed upon by all parties,” according to a council memorandum.
Hawks, who announced in December that he would retire May 1, has agreed to stay on until Livingston and Kibbon can set a firm start date for the latter, the memo said.
Kibbon and Terry Waite, the city’s chief legal counsel, are negotiating a three-year contract, it added. Details will be made available once completed.
Tuesday night’s agenda also includes initial debate on an ordinance that would authorize PACE financing by declaring the city and its surrounding two-mile zoning jurisdiction a “clean energy assessment district.”
State law requires the ordinance for builders of commercial, industrial and multifamily residential projects of more than four units to access the financing device.
A nonvoting City Council “work session” Oct. 14 featured discussion of the PACE financing concept. Its acronym stands for “property assessed clean energy.”
It’s meant to encourage builders to install energy-efficient features and renewable energy systems. The city would offer the option to builders, who would repay the city through annual assessments, according to a Nebraska Legislature PowerPoint presentation.
A project could not receive PACE financing if its property owner has defaulted on its mortgage or deed of trust or is delinquent on paying property taxes, special assessments, water or sewer charges or involuntary liens, according to the ordinance.
In addition to the ordinance, council members will be asked to adopt the state’s PACE manual, application form and contract form.
In other business, the council will:
» Take third and final votes on ordinances to vacate and rezone part of a frontage road to become part of a combined residential lot at 3301 S. Bare Ave. A replat combining two lots and the portion of frontage road into a single lot was approved March 17.
» Approve assessment schedules for a completed water extension district along West 18th Avenue and a sanitary sewer extension district running west from the 1800 block of East Sixth Street.
