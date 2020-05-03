A proposal to redirect previously allocated Quality Growth Fund sales tax money to support a small-business gift card program leads a busy North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday night.
A vote on a formal contract with incoming City Administrator Matthew Kibbon also is planned for the meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Once again, city officials will split between the council chamber and conference room — both of which are linked by remote technology — to observe current legal limits of 10 people to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The council meeting remains open to the public, but city officials strongly encourage residents with council business to take part remotely via Zoom technology.
People may watch and speak by visiting zoom.us/j/678628336. For audio-only access, call 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782, with a meeting ID of 678-628-336. They also may watch the meeting on cable channel 180.
The council will be asked to divert $150,000 in QGF funds to the gift card program from $250,000 it set aside April 7 to help businesses apply for federal “economic injury disaster” loans due to the novel coronavirus.
Demand for such assistance has been greatly reduced because of local banks’ success in accessing the federal Paycheck Protection Program for local businesses, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
If the council agrees Tuesday, the chamber would offer a dollar-for-dollar QGF match to participating businesses who sell gift cards over the following 30 days.
Businesses taking part could receive up to $1,500 apiece in matching funds. They would be encouraged to offer discounts to stretch customers’ gift cards further, Person said.
The QGF Citizens Review Committee April 22 unanimously recommended redirecting some of the $250,000 in loan assistance funds, raising the proposed amount from $100,000 to $150,000 in the process.
Council members also will consider a $50,400 QGF loan to Big Eye Spinnerbaits LLC toward a new building for its custom fishing lure manufacturing business along U.S. Highway 30 in downtown Sutherland.
Businesses elsewhere in Lincoln County are eligible to apply for QGF loans if they can show North Platte would benefit, said Person, who administers the program.
North Platte-based contractors are expected to do most of the construction, Big Eye founders Jason and Shawna Cooper said. Equitable Bank would be lead lender on the $210,000 project.
Details of the city’s proposed three-year contract with Kibbon, whom the council approved April 21, will be available at Tuesday’s meeting, according to a memorandum from outgoing City Administrator Jim Hawks.
Kibbon, who arrived in North Platte April 19, said he will start work at City Hall Monday. He has been in a two-week-long self-quarantine, which ends Sunday, to guard against transmitting COVID-19.
Hawks, who announced his retirement in December, was to have stepped down Friday but agreed to stay on until Kibbon could start work and get settled.
Kibbon, who has been the University of Wyoming’s deputy director for planning and construction, said he was able to move up his formal resignation from the university to Friday from May 8. He finished his last projects remotely from North Platte.
