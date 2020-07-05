North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund and its future will take center stage at Tuesday evening’s first City Council meeting since March without COVID-19 health restrictions.
Council members will be asked to put QGF’s renewal for another 10 years on the Nov. 3 general election ballot during the 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Before that, the council will decide whether to grant a $350,000 contingency line of credit to Nebraskaland Days from the fund’s dedicated city sales-tax proceeds.
Both steps were recommended unanimously by the QGF Citizens Review Committee, which oversees the fund that voters approved in 2000 and renewed in 2010. It will expire next March 31 if it isn’t renewed again.
QGF currently receives up to $650,000 a year from the city’s 1.5% sales tax, but only if and when collections surpass a “trigger point” figure preset to grow 2% a year. Renewing the fund won’t change the sales-tax rate.
The city keeps all of each year’s sales-tax proceeds until the trigger point is reached. After that point, the city and QGF split additional proceeds until QGF gets its full $650,000 or the city’s fiscal year ends.
If the fiscal year hasn’t ended by the time QGF gets its full share, the city again gets 100% of further proceeds until the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
Neither the fund’s mechanism nor its annual maximum sales-tax infusion of $650,000 would change under the ballot proposal council members will be asked to endorse.
They’ll also be asked to send voters a new 10-year economic development program governing QGF. Public hearings will be held before both votes and in connection with the fund’s 2019-20 annual report.
The line of credit requested by Nebraskaland Days would provide a fiscal backstop for the annual celebration, which lost its planned 2020 concerts when COVID-19 forced the festival’s delay from last month to next month.
Executive Director David Fudge said Nebraskaland Days would tap the line of credit if can’t break even on its truncated festival, built on the rescheduled Aug. 5-8 Buffalo Bill Rodeo, and runs short of funds next year.
If the celebration does need to use QGF funds, it would have until Dec. 31, 2021, to do so and repay what it taps at a 3.25% interest rate.
In other business, the council will:
» Decide whether to enter executive session to discuss personnel or potential litigation. It appears on the agenda before the QGF-related discussions.
» Hold public hearings and decide whether to enable a home east of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission district headquarters to be split off into a separate lot.
The city Planning Commission June 23 recommended a trio of needed steps to separate a 200-foot-square parcel around the home at 4114 Victoria Lane from the rest of the 42.72-acre property.
To do so, the council first would have to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to change the large lot’s use from “quasi-public” to “business transitional.”
If it takes that step, council members will be asked to rezone only the proposed residential lot from A-1 “transitional agricultural” to R-3 residential, followed by the lot split itself.
» Vote on an unrelated lot split that would separate two homes on a single lot at 614 N. Madison Ave. and 1503 W. Sixth St. into separate lots.
That item appears on the meeting’s six-item consent agenda, which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
» Set the assessment schedule for property owners along recently finished stretches of East Eugene Avenue and Sitting Bull Road near Iron Horse Park.
