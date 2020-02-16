Only four locally funded projects — all already approved or put in motion — appear on the short-term portion of North Platte’s proposed one- and six-year road plan for 2020.
Approval of the annual list of immediate and long-term street needs, set for Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, helps satisfy state requirements for the city to receive road and street aid.
Financing for ‘bricks’ project, West A and Lake development on North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday
Leading the one-year projects is the long-awaited renovation of the rest of downtown’s “bricks,” laid down after voters approved a bond issue in 1915.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad has received a $2.81 million contract to remove and reset the paving bricks, install concrete parking strips, rebuild curbs and sidewalks and update aged water and sewer lines.
Work is expected to begin when spring weather comes to stay, though pre-project meetings with city officials already have begun, said City Administrator Jim Hawks.
An estimated $1.21 million widening of North Lakeview Boulevard, related to but not part of DP Development Inc.’s pending apartment-commercial project at West A and Lakeview, also is already in the pipeline.
The council in January created a “street improvement district” for the project, which will extend from West A to Front streets. A contract has not been awarded.
Council members likewise have already approved repaving the city’s portions of State Farm Road, estimated to cost $200,000, when warm weather returns.
They created a “paving district” for the work in November at the invitation of Lincoln County, which is repaving its segments along North Platte’s south edge.
Western Engineering Inc., which secured asphalt for the county’s work at half the expected cost, agreed to pass along the same savings if the city joined in.
The final one-year project, a $425,000 extension of Twin Rivers Road, is part of Chief Development Inc.’s Iron Trail Industrial Park project near the Walmart Distribution Center.
The one- and six-year plan’s list of long-term projects throughout North Platte is little changed from the 2019 version. Most were featured in The Telegraph’s “Flatrock Fix-Its” series in October.
Though many streets on the six-year list have deteriorated, Hawks said, none have reached the “point of no return” that prompted last year’s rebuilding of East Philip Avenue near Platte River Mall.
