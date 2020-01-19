Contracts to name the city of North Platte’s new legal counsel and remove and reinstall downtown’s historic “bricks” top Tuesday night’s City Council agenda.
The regular 5:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a nonvoting 5 p.m. work session to discuss appointing North Platte’s Waite & McWha firm as successor to retired full-time City Attorney Doug Stack.
Both meetings will be in the council chambers at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Council members will vote during the regular meeting on a legal services contract with Waite & McWha. Senior partner Terry Waite would serve as lead counsel, with colleaguesTodd McWha and Jennifer Amen Tomka also available for legal work.
Mayor Dwight Livingston Friday announced his nomination of their firm from a group that included one other law firm and two individuals.
The council's seven-item "consent agenda" includes a request to award Paulsen Inc. of Cozad the $2.81 million low bid
The council Nov. 5 created a “downtown street improvement district” enabling the downtown project. When finished, downtown’s existing streets would resemble East Fifth Street between Dewey Street and Bailey Avenue, redone in a 2012 pilot project.
Existing paving bricks would be removed, then reset after aging underground water and sewer pipes are replaced. Crews also will install concrete parking strips, rebuild curbs and sidewalks and replace lighting.
Steele’s Roofing & Construction, which did the East Fifth pilot, finished second with a $3.02 million bid. Myers Construction of Broken Bow bid just under $3.2 million, according to council documents.
If the contract is approved, Paulsen could begin the long-awaited street work as soon as spring weather permits, said City Administrator Jim Hawks.
Meanwhile, the city’s Quality Growth Fund Advisory Council Feb. 4 will consider a $750,000 Downtown Merchants Association application to help carry out the North Dewey streetscape plan unveiled last fall.
The city’s below-ground work would be counted as the matching funds required to use QGF’s reserved city sales tax funds, said Gary Person, president and CEO of North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
In other business, the council will:
» Take up a Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club application for $20,000 from the city’s Newburn Fund to help install additional playground equipment in Iron Horse Park near the 20th Century Veterans Memorial.
The club, which previously raised funds for and committed to maintain a playground at Cody Park in 2015, installed its initial playground at the memorial last fall.
Hawks said club members obtained a second Kiwanis International grant and raised more money to expand its Iron Horse Park project. Council members agreed in December 2018 to use $20,000 in Newburn Funds to complete the $44,000 first stage.
Overhead exercise units and a “riding police motorcycle” near the Law Enforcement Memorial would be featured in the second stage, club Secretary Linda Thompson said in a Nov. 18 letter.
» Take final votes on ordinances to update the city’s fire code to 2018 international standards and create a “street improvement district” to widen North Lakeview Boulevard as apartment and commercial projects begin near Lakeview and West A Street.
