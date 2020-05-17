North Platte City Council members Tuesday will take their first look at updating city codes to transfer health inspector duties to the city’s building inspector and Development Department.
Council members will do likewise with a proposed “blighted and substandard” study of land near South Lakeview Boulevard during the 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
As with its meetings since April 1, city officials will use remote technology to help provide public access and comply with 10-person limits on public gatherings under the state’s COVID-19 “directed health measure.”
A five-member quorum of the council will gather in the council chamber, with the other members linked by two-way audio and video to the City Hall conference room.
The council meeting will remain open to the public, but residents with business before the council are strongly encouraged to take part remotely through Zoom meeting links.
To do so, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/678628336. Residents may also watch and listen to the meeting on cable Channel 180 or listen only by calling 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 678-628-336.
Tuesday’s first regular agenda item will include a public hearing and first-round debate on an ordinance to conform the city’s “housing maintenance and occupancy code” to the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code.
A council memorandum says the city Planning Commission also plans a public hearing and vote on the proposed code amendments at its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 26.
They would assign “all duties formally granted to the (city) health inspector to the building inspector,” the memo says. The health inspector’s position is currently vacant.
Any “health or environmental issues” the city building inspector isn’t certified to address would be referred to the West Central District Health Department.
The council voted April 7 to assign its authority to enforce health regulations to WCDHD under a one-year renewable agreement.
As with all city ordinances, three successful “yes” votes would be required for the proposed housing-code ordinance to take effect.
The council also could vote to waive one or more readings before a final vote. But the council memo says the proposed ordinance “will be available in final form” for second-round council debate June 2.
The “blighted and substandard” study would cover an 80.79-acre area mostly west of Lakeview between West Philip and A streets.
Wilk Builders Inc., a North Platte housing construction firm, is requesting the study so building projects in the area would be eligible for tax increment financing.
Council members will decide whether to refer the study to the Planning Commission, which would hold a public hearing on whether the area would qualify for TIF under state law.
The proposed study area mostly includes open land west of Lakeview but takes in 24 existing homes along the northern part of Sugarberry Road before it curves south.
Three-fourths of those homes are at least 40 years old, a necessary qualifier in making a proposed area TIF-eligible, according to the study document by Marvin Planning Consultants of David City.
In other business, the council will:
» Decide whether to authorize Mayor Dwight Livingston to sign Police Department grant applications for emergency federal funds under Congress’ recent COVID-19 relief bills.
The department wants to seek $36,002 directly from the U.S. Department of Justice and $103,722 received and being administered by the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.
Both grant requests would seek to buy equipment enabling some employees of the city-county 911 center to operate from remote locations.
Because all 911 dispatchers now must work in the same room, “having to quarantine a shift of three dispatchers due to a COVID-19 exposure would significantly impact our ability to provide services,” a Police Department memo said.
Lincoln County commissioners will consider grant requests to the same programs by the County Sheriff’s Office at their meeting Monday.
» Hold second-round debate on an ordinance to create a paving district on Reid Avenue and Spruce Street south of West Philip.
» Take a third and final vote on an ordinance that would declare the city and its 2-mile-wide zoning jurisdiction outside city limits a “clean energy assessment district.” That would enable developers to seek “PACE financing” from the city for energy-efficiency and clean-energy features in their projects.
» Consider an assessment schedule for a recently completed “water connection district” along East 16th Street between Taft and Bryan avenues.
» Take up four proposed reappointments by Livingston to various boards as part of a five-item “consent agenda.” Those items will be considered with a single vote unless a council member asks for a separate vote on one or more items.
The mayor will ask the council to reappoint Bill McGahan to the North Platte Housing Authority board; Rob Stefka to the Community Redevelopment Authority board; Julie Jacobson to the City Tree Board: and Deloyt Young to the Cody Scout Commission.
