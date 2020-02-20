Three-term North Platte City Councilman Glenn Petersen and former city school board President Mike Morrell will not be seeking re-election this year.
Petersen and Morrell allowed Tuesday’s incumbent filing deadline for the May 12 primary to pass without seeking new terms. Nonincumbents have until 5 p.m. March 2 to file.
Both men represent Ward 2 on their respective governing boards, though their election districts represent different sides of the city.
Voters in Petersen’s council district, which covers southwest North Platte, first elected him in 2002. He lost his Ward 2 seat in 2006 but won it back in 2012 and kept it in 2016.
Morrell was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 to represent the school board’s Ward 2, which covers the north and northeast sides of town.
He served four years as board president until retired North Platte High School speech teacher Skip Altig replaced him in January.
“It’s just a different time in life, and it’s time for me to do different things,” Morrell said Wednesday.
A 1993 NPHS graduate, Morrell has worked since 1996 at the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard. He and his family plan to stay in North Platte.
The school district has “made huge strides” during his board tenure by launching NPHS “career academies” and promoting student internships and school-business partnerships, he said.
“I think those are among the things I’m most excited to see,” Morrell said.
His Ward 2 school board seat still lacked a candidate as of Wednesday, according to the Lincoln County election website. Altig (Ward 1) and Matt Pederson (Ward 3) have filed for re-election.
Petersen was unavailable for comment Wednesday on his decision not to seek re-election in the council’s Ward 2.
Former city Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz has filed for Petersen’s seat. He remained unopposed Wednesday, as are incumbent Jim Backenstose (Ward 1) and first-timer Brad Garrick (Ward 3).
Current Ward 4 Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf gained a challenger in Tracy Martinez, 1003 W. Ninth St., who ran for mayor in 2004 and 2008 and has entered every Ward 4 council race since 2010.
Races for the three open Lincoln County Board seats were unchanged Wednesday.
Commissioners Joe Hewgley (District 1), Walt Johnson (District 4) and Jerry Woodruff (District 5) are all seeking re-election, with Irving Hiatt challenging Hewgley. All are Republicans.
