No one need struggle with paying North Platte’s electric, water or sewer bills as long as they contact the city in plenty of time, says Municipal Light & Water Manager Tony Miller.
That’s true at any time, including for families whose jobs have been reduced by or lost to the COVID-19 outbreak, Miller and City Administrator Jim Hawks said Monday.
Though the city cannot legally forgive its utility bills, they said, ML&W gives financially troubled customers as much time as possible and directs those who ask to nonprofit groups who can help them avoid shutoffs.
“We are very, very lenient, and we want to work with people,” Miller said. “If they’re having trouble, they should call us. And we can do it right over the phone.”
One measure of the city’s approach, he said, is that any pending shutoff for nonpayment at this time has to do with unpaid electric bills for February, not for March.
State law says a notice of disconnection for an unpaid utility bill can go out on the 11th day after the bill’s due date, Miller said.
North Platte waits a month before it sends out shutoff notices, he said.
Once such a notice is issued, state law gives the customer seven business days before his or her power is shut off.
Given weekends and occasional holidays, Miller said, that adds up to nine or 10 days.
If the customer contacts ML&W before 5 p.m. on that seventh business day, “they have the ability to make arrangements to pay the bill.”
But if they don’t follow through with the agreed-upon arrangement, their power will be turned off, Miller said.
If customers who are financially struggling need help to keep their power on, ML&W will refer them to the Salvation Army (centralusa.salvation-
army.org/northplatte), Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership (communityactionmidne.com) or Families First Partnership (families1stpartnership.org).
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also offers help with utility bills, Miller said, though it’s currently fielding many other types of calls related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The ML&W manager listed the following ways that North Platte customers can pay their electric bills or make payment arrangements when necessary:
» Call the ML&W office at 308-535-6740 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Staff members can take payments over the phone that use MasterCard or Visa credit cards, Miller said.
» Use the drive-through window during those same hours in the alley behind the ML&W office at the corner of West Third and Vine streets. MasterCard, Visa, checks or cash will be accepted.
» Use the main dropbox by the front door of the ML&W office. Miller said it’s checked five or six times a day.
» Use the after-hours dropbox near the drive-through window. ML&W staffers collect its contents every morning, Miller said.
» Set up an online account with ML&W on the city’s website (www.ci.north-platte.ne.us).
No matter which city webpage a computer user is visiting, he or she can click on the green light bulb at the upper right-hand corner of the screen to create or log into an ML&W account, Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.