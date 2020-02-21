North Platte’s annual city sales tax collections finished 2019 higher for the third straight year and the ninth time in the past decade.
County lodging taxes in Lincoln County, meanwhile, dipped last year for the third time in four years but finished the 2010s with a 10-year gain of 28.1%.
Final 2019 figures for both state-collected local taxes were finalized Feb. 14 when the Nebraska Department of Revenue completed work on December tax collections.
North Platte received a net $756,025 in local sales taxes for December, a strong 9.3% gain over the same month in 2018.
The month’s countywide lodging taxes netted $48,247, 2.1% less than in December 2018.
Lincoln County took in $913,950 in net lodging taxes for the year, compared with $713,300 in 2010 and $960,999 in the county’s peak lodging-tax year of 2015.
The city’s $8.29 million in 2019 sales taxes was just above 22% higher than the almost $6.8 million collected in 2010. Annual taxes during the decade dipped just once, in 2016.
Recent expansions in North Platte’s lineup of hotels and motels played a role in both the sales-tax and lodging-tax trends, said Gary Person, president and CEO of North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
The state’s launch of internet sales tax collections also helped improve the city’s 2019 sales taxes, as did the births of various smaller businesses, Person said.
“They’re small, but it all helps,” he said of the latter. Even with Union Pacific Railroad layoffs and “big-box” retail losses, “we’ve held our own despite those two factors.”
New motels at and between the city’s two Interstate 80 interchanges mostly took shape while North Platte posted two of its best local construction years since 1977.
Total building permits for 2019 totaled $39.3 million, led by $3.46 million at the Linden Estates senior housing complex and $2.46 million for Chief Development Inc.’s Iron Trail Industrial Park project.
Total 2018 construction of $35.5 million also was higher than any other years except for 1997 ($48.6 million), 2001-02 ($48.2 million and $72.8 million) and 2012-13 ($54.6 million and $95.2 million).
Great Plains Health projects powered local construction in both 2001-02 and 2012-13, with the rise of the Walmart Distribution Center and North Platte High School also affecting 2001-02 numbers. Senior housing projects helped drive the 1997 totals.
Person said city sales tax figures reflect not only consumer shopping but also materials purchased locally for construction projects. “There’s no question it’s helped.”
But the opening of new motels has also restrained county lodging tax collections at least temporarily, said Person and Lisa Burke, executive director of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
That’s because average room rates had been “abnormally high for several years” and now are “moving down to where they should be,” Burke said.
“We are creating more events and bringing more things in,” and visitors are responding, she said. “The tax being down is not reflective of participation in events. That is not down.”
Before the recent expansions, Burke said, motorists would stop in Ogallala or Kearney when they saw on their smartphones that room rates there for the same motel brands were lower than North Platte’s.
“It’s a good thing our prices are coming down, because we’ll get our visitors back” staying at North Platte motels, she said.
The state collects a 5% total lodging tax on hotel and motel rooms, with the first 4% returned to counties that charge lodging taxes. Proceeds must be used for tourism promotion activities.
Burke noted that the county lodging tax is separate from the city of North Platte’s 2% “occupation tax” on hotel and motel rooms.
The city’s tax helps support the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center near Bailey Yard, which opened in 2008.
