With the current pandemic situation, local clinics are implementing various procedures to ensure the health of patients and staff.
“I feel like the health care community is doing an outstanding job. We want to give a huge shoutout to our staff, even with changes happening daily,” said Meghan Trevino, clinical data coordinator with Midlands Healthcare group.
Here is what family medicine clinics in the area are doing:
Gosnell Family Medicine — 210 McNeel Lane
» All staff is wearing surgical masks.
» No split hours between seeing “sick” and “healthy” patients; instead, they’re having patients come through different entrances.
» Patients having respiratory issues drive to the back entrance, call when they’re there, and then a staff member will get the patient, mask them if needed, and take them into one of the designated screening rooms.
» Ventilation systems in the rooms that see “sick” patients are closed off from the rest of the building.
» There are designated providers seeing “sick” patients in an attempt to reduce cross-contamination.
» Exam rooms are sanitized after every use.
» Telehealth is being used for dermatology and psychological appointments.
» Just patients visit, no visitors.
Midlands Healthcare Group — 611 W. Francis St., Suite 100
» Adjusted office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
» Morning hours are for “well visits” — routine checkups and such.
» Staff wear surgical masks in the morning, and then N95s and additional protective equipment in the afternoon.
» Appointments from 2:30 p.m. on are for “sick” patients.
» The clinic is implementing very intense screening of anyone calling in. Nurses work through screening process with patient. Employees are being screened as well.
» Patients that have symptoms are seen in their vehicle. Doctors go out in personal protective equipment, and assess patients in parking lot.
» Just patients are asked to attend their appointment, and if they do need assistance, they’re asked to have one person only.
» The office is also using Zoom and phone calls for teleheath visits. “Can assess and triage a lot of things that way,” said Meghan Trevino. “We just want our patients to know we’re here for them.”
» For paperwork or perscriptions, patients just need to call when they’re at the office, and a staff member will take the necessary stuff out to them
» Designated one provider per nursing home.
Complete Family Medicine — 811 William Ave.
» Morning into early afternoon appointments are to see “healthy” patients — those who don’t suspect they have the novel coronavirus disease but need to attend to other problems, such as injuries or chronic issues like asthma or diabetes. During the “healthy” period, staff just wear basic face masks. That goes from the morning into the early afternoon, with time for the office to get everything clean before 3 p.m.
» Starting at 3, clinic sees exclusively “sick” patients, and staff wears protective gear like goggles and N95 respirators.
» Sick patients sit outside in their car, call the receptionist to check in over the phone. Then a nurse will come and escort the patient straight into a room at the clinic, where they wait until the clinicians are ready for them.
