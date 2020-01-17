North Platte Community College hosts Job Fest for students

Students at North Platte Community College participated in the NPCC Job Fest on Thursday to learn about careers and other aspects of life.
Businesses, the Nebraska State Patrol and North Platte Fire Department, along with others, shared information with interested students at McDonald-Belton South Campus.
“This is not your mama’s job fair,” said Amy Sabatka, area career placement coordinator at the college. “We are trying to make this a lot more high energy and highly engaging.”
She said Eagle Communications came in with music, Raising Cane’s and Perkins County Hospital donated food, and Bank of the West donated soda and water.
“We had about 10 businesses donate prize baskets because we’re doing a scavenger hunt with an app called Goose Chase,” Sabatka said. “Students have to complete missions with each business to earn points to win prizes. It makes it more interesting that way.”
A variety of careers were represented.
“We have everything from insurance, banking, technology, diesel tech, construction, so we have a little of everything,” Sabatka said. “We about hit almost all of our degree programs.”
The event closed with a demonstration by State Trooper James McKain, who put Lee, his K-9, through his paces in finding items. Trooper Will Cleveland then wore a training suit and Lee demonstrated how he helps capture the bad guys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.