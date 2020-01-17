North Platte Community College hosts Job Fest for students

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY NIGHT ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHWEST TO NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE, HIGHEST SNOWFALL ACROSS CUSTER COUNTY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 TO 50 MPH IN THE EVENING EVENING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&