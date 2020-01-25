North Platte Community Connections honors mentors

The Community Connections program in North Platte has provided mentors for local youth since 1998. On Friday, the group honored its mentors with a “thank you” breakfast at the Great Plains Health conference room.
Mentors Steven Heinzle and Kent Elmshaeuser were selected to receive honors for their work.
Mentoring coordinator Angela Hipp said the program is about providing support for youth in the community.
“I think it impacts the kids in a huge way,” Hipp said. “Kids feel important when somebody gives them time. That’s the biggest part of it is the kids just feel valued.”
January is National Mentoring Month and Hipp said it is a time to recognize mentors.
“We are celebrating that Steve (Heinzle) is on his 20th year of mentoring for Community Connections,” Hipp said. “If I counted right, Steve has had eight matches over the 20 years.”
Elmshaeuser has participated in the program since 2013.
“Kent is on his third match and I want to mention that he has stuck with his matches for a very long time,” Hipp said. “His matches have overlapped as well since he has been working with more than one child at a time.”
Elmshaeuser said the youth are the future of our nation.
“There are so many kids from broken homes and even if they are from a good family, can still get into trouble,” Elmshaeuser said. “I like to help them out as much as I can and I get a joy out of it too.”
He said he got started in it because he wanted to take kids to church.
“I want them to know God, what Jesus Christ has done for them,” Elmshaeuser said. “That’s probably the main reason I do it.”
North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston, who has also been a mentor in the past, closed the program with a proclamation naming January as mentoring recognition month.
Community Connections programs include Tobacco Free Lincoln County, Mentoring, Substance Abuse Prevention, Asset Teams and Lincoln County Youth Leaders.
Hipp said folks who would like to participate as mentors may apply online at the Community Connections website, communityconnectionslc.org. Parents of youths who are interested in finding a mentor may also fill out an application online.
