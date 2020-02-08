North Platte’s proposed apartment-commercial development at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard now stands one City Council vote away from reality.
The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority Friday joined the Planning Commission in recommending a redevelopment plan for the western 20.3 acres of a vacant 62-acre tract at the intersection.
Approval would give DP Management Inc. of Omaha the chance to recover 15% to 16% of its estimated $18.6 million project cost over time through tax increment financing.
CRA members voted 4-0 to advance the plan to the council’s Feb. 18 meeting. Vice Chairman Rob Stefka, a real estate agent, abstained because he represents current site owner W.F. Hoppe Lumber Co. of Lincoln.
Planning Commission members Jan. 28 unanimously backed the redevelopment plan, which follows City Council votes in November and December to rezone the site.
With help from TIF, DP plans 80 two- or three-bedroom “eight-plex” apartments in each of two project stages, plus four “neighborhood commercial” buildings along West A and Lakeview in the first stage.
The initial phase would include a swimming pool and 3,200-square-foot clubhouse for the apartment complex. A new street, Pioneer Road, would connect West A and Lakeview within the tract’s southwest end.
Since 1979, TIF has set aside property taxes generated by a project’s increase in taxable value over up to 15 years to reimburse at least part of the developer’s infrastructure costs.
A 2018 law made a developer’s cost of building “workforce housing” eligible for gradual TIF reimbursement, also over up to 15 years.
If the council backs the plan, the CRA would finalize $1.6 million in “regular” TIF assistance for the first stage, CRA attorney Michael Bacon said.
That’s about three-fourths of the overall project’s $2.04 million in eligible infrastructure costs.
But DP might recover less than that over the 15-year TIF period and couldn’t recover more in the second stage, Bacon said.
When DP decides to build its second set of 80 apartments, the redevelopment plan calls for the firm to return to the city for $1.3 million in “workforce housing” TIF aid on a different 15-year clock.
No “workforce housing” TIF aid would be sought for the first set of apartments, the plan says.
DP Management President Brian Riley said his firm would “look for users pretty aggressively” for the commercial lots and start building the first 80 apartments soon if the council backs that plan.
DP split its 160-unit apartment project in half, Riley said later, because Pacific Place Apartments is currently adding 48 units to its 64-unit complex farther north.
He has said DP expects demand for its units from younger professionals and active senior citizens will justify the second set of 80 units and possibly more in time on the rest of the 62-acre tract.
