North Platte fire crews battled a controlled burn that got out of control near Carol Lane northeast of North Platte Saturday. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before noon.
Breaking
top story
North Platte fire crews called to grass fire northeast of North Platte
- By Andrew Bottrell
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
White, Lorraine
-
Surprise casts new light on Ogallala’s cowtown period
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Chases to affirm city’s power to sell Iron Eagle Golf Course site
-
Emergency crews respond to wreck on West Walker Road Friday
Latest Local Offers
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.