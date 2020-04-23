Early giving is now open to support 69 local nonprofits participating in North Platte Giving Day.
Donors can make gifts online, by mail or at several locations.
“Just by donating, donors can help their favorite nonprofits win cash prizes and earn pledged matching gifts,” said Eric Seacrest, executive director of Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. “New for 2020 is a change in tax law, allowing virtually every donor to claim a tax deduction for a charitable gift.”
As part of COVID-19 relief legislation, a new charitable tax deduction of up to $300 is available in 2020 for taxpayers who use the standard deduction.
Donors choose which nonprofits to support and how much to give to each during this community giving event that ends on North Platte Giving Day, May 6, and 100% of each Giving Day donation will go to donor-selected nonprofits.
There will be 46 cash prizes given to nonprofits based on random selection or greatest number of unduplicated donors by check or online during various time periods including early giving. Cash prizes to nonprofits range from $200 to $1,000.
Several participating nonprofits are helping people of Lincoln County cope with consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, Seacrest said.
Donors can give online at northplattegivingday.org. Giving Day donation checks can be mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1321, North Platte, NE 69103.
Donors can drop off checks at local “Giving Sites,” which will accommodate social distancing. Giving Sites include Prairie Arts Center, Orr’s Cleaners, Bill’s U-Save Pharmacy and Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
Information about each of the 69 participating nonprofits, including need for financial support and volunteer opportunities, may be viewed at northplattegivingday.org.
