North Platte High School alum takes over as Foundation executive director

North Platte High School graduate Terri Burchell returns to the district where she grew up and attended school as the Foundation’s Executive Director.
Burchell graduated in 1985 and after attending Mid-Plains Community College moved to Lincoln for a time. A couple other stops along the way took her to McCook and Grant before she returned to North Platte in 2006.
“My history after moving back to North Platte in 2006 has been working with grants out at North Platte Community College and raising funds for them,” Burchell said. “I’m kind of getting back to what I was doing, which is exciting to be a part of education again and fundraising for that.”
Burchell went back to school and received a bachelor’s degree from Bellevue in logistics management.
“I did fundraising out at the college and left there as their director of institutional advancement,” Burchell said. “Then I worked for Community Colleges for International Development, an organization that was located in Iowa at the time.“
Just prior to taking the position as foundation director, Burchell was the regional marketing manager at First National Bank.
“In between that time, I married Brandon (Kelliher),” Burchell said.
She has learned a lot about what the NPPS Foundation does since taking over the position on June 1, she said.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the programs that they have,” Burchell said. “They administer funds from the food pantry at the high school to helping with the Backpack Program.”
She said the Prepared to Learn funds are another aspect of the foundation.
“Those are emergency funds that can immediately be accessed for students that may need eyeglasses or to help with a co-pay for mental health and those types of things,” Burchell said. “I didn’t know that kind of fund existed for the students that may need that help.”
Burchell said she has been studying the history of the foundation and learned one scholarship fund goes back to the late 19th century.
“The foundation has some amazing donors,” Burchell said. “This community is full of them, but they’re not just from this community, they’re generational.”
The Elliott family moved to North Platte in the late 1800s and raised three sons here.
“The three sons started a scholarship because their parents were some of the first people in this area,” Burchell said. “The father was from Chicago and worked for the railroad here, so the three boys started the scholarship that is still going on today.”
Burchell said there are 32 scholarships that get awarded to graduates at the end of every school year.
“So a lot of the history is there that I didn’t realize existed,” Burchell said. “I knew when I graduated that there were scholarships, but there wasn’t a foundation at that time, at least the way that we know it today.”
With 2020 being a unique year that has been affected greatly by COVID-19, Burchell said the two big events hosted by the foundation will be a little different.
“We’re hoping we can do the Backyard BBQ on Oct. 2 because we can spread out a little more,” Burchell said. “We’ll need grill teams for that.”
The other big event, the Distinguished Alumni, has been canceled for this year.
“We’re going to carry those alumni over to next year and we’re looking at how that’s all going to play out,” Burchell said. “We were hoping to maybe do it in August of this year, but we decided to just hold off on that one.”
She said the foundation wants to recognize the staff member of the year and will do that in the fall.
“We’re going to recognize that person at the barbecue and then possibly have a couple of auction items there,” Burchell said.
Burchell said she is excited about the opportunity to grow the scholarship funds. She is working on a program to challenge past graduating classes to each sponsor a scholarship. There are currently seven classes who have already established a scholarship in their name.
“I’m looking forward to just sharing the word about philanthropy and giving back,” Burchell said. “Since I’m a graduate of the high school, this is another way I can give back with doing this job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.