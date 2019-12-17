A North Platte High School graduate honored in 2016 as an NPHS Distinguished Alumnus faces Colorado charges of bilking several dozen investors — including some well-known professional athletes — out of millions of dollars.
Tyler T. Tysdal, who graduated from NPHS in 1989, was named Dec. 11 with his Georgia business partner in a 67-count Denver District Court grand jury indictment obtained by the Denver Post.
Its filing follows a Sept. 17 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settlement that said Tysdal, 49, and Grant M. Carter, 48, secretly diverted $15 million in investments in one firm to cover failing investments they had orchestrated in other firms.
The indictment was unavailable Monday on the Colorado Judicial Branch’s online docket search page. The Post’s Saturday account of its contents said it accuses Tysdal and Carter of stealing more than $46 million from around 77 investors, nearly all of whom lost money.
Between 2011 and 2019, the pair “knowingly devised ... a scheme to obtain money from and defraud investors by means of false and misleading representations, material omissions and promises that were known by both to be impossible to satisfy,” the indictment continued.
It identified investors in Tysdal and Carter’s Cobalt Sports Capital LLC as including two former NFL quarterbacks, Matt Cassel and 2002 Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer; current Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph; and former Major League Baseball player Eric Karros.
Tysdal, who lives in the Denver suburb of Lone Tree, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance from Georgetown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, The Telegraph wrote in April 2016.
His apparent business successes were cited in including him as one of three NPHS graduates over a 30-year period in the 2016 Distinguished Alumni class.
“I’ve failed a lot in business, and that’s what has made me a great business person, by learning from those failures,” Tysdal said at that year’s April 8 awards banquet.
“Since those failures, I’ve had a lot of success and we work with a lot of celebrities in entertainment and sports and buy and build private companies and grow them.”
The activities reflected in that last sentence had nearly run their course by the time Tysdal spoke it, based on SEC filings and the Post story on last week’s indictment.
Tysdal and Carter had formed Cobalt in December 2011 “to provide short-term loans to athletes, sports agencies and related entities,” according to the SEC’s September settlement document.
Tysdal that same year founded Impact Opportunities Fund, a private investment fund that raised about $30 million by the end of 2012. It poured those funds into Cobalt and “several startup companies” that made up IOF’s investment portfolio, the agency said.
But most of the startups — which Tysdal also had charged “undisclosed monitoring fees” — “were struggling to maintain sufficient cash flow” by the end of 2013, according to the SEC settlement.
Tysdal and Carter then started diverting money from Cobalt, eventually loaning $15 million of Cobalt’s $25 million in investments to the startups rather than its stated customers.
As dissatisfied IOF investors began seeking their money, the SEC said, Tysdal formed another private fund to buy Cobalt and many of the startups. That device, the settlement said, allegedly would provide IOF’s investors with 62 cents on the dollar.
But Tysdal’s new fund defaulted on its Cobalt purchase debts in July 2016, throwing its companies into receivership and resulting in Cobalt’s insolvency, the SEC settlement said.
The agency fined Tysdal $1.163 million and Carter $160,000, not counting future interest, and ordered them to “cease and desist” from further violations of federal laws.
The SEC also barred Tysdal for at least three years from working for or directing “a registered investment company” and “association with an investment adviser, broker, dealer, municipal securities dealer, municipal adviser, transfer agent or nationally recognized statistical rating organization.”
The settlement required neither Tysdal nor Carter to “neither admit nor deny the SEC’s findings,” Tysdal’s attorney Luke Ritchie said in a September statement.
“Suffice it to say, having cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning in its time-consuming and costly investigation, my clients are very pleased to put the matter to rest so they can focus on the future,” Ritchie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.