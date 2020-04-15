It was dress rehearsal night and the North Platte High School cast of “West Side Story” performed in front of video cameras. No one knew that March 10 rehearsal was the final time the students would have the opportunity to perform the musical.
No audience was in place and everyone looked in anticipation to the weekend’s three public performances. Unfortunately, those never happened, because the school was closed down two days later due to COVID-19.
There is good news, however: The public will have the opportunity to watch the kids’ March 10 performance from April 27 through May 3.
“My feelings about it now are a little bit different,” director Leah Purdy said. “If this had been our option six weeks ago, we would have said that is completely unacceptable. Our perspectives have changed so much.”
She said she is excited to be able to share the students’ hard work and “just bring a bright spot to people’s day.”
Purdy said she is grateful for all who worked to make this happen.
“We kind of hoped that this was an option that first week that we were all home,” Purdy said. “That’s another reason that we’re feeling so lucky and so blessed, because not every title the licensing company owns is available to be streamed.”
Purdy said the students she has spoken with are excited about the opportunity.
“I think they’ve gone through the whole gamut of emotions all the rest of us have,” Purdy said.
The video option was available because of the struggles the Nebraska High School Theater Academy had during the March 2019 floods.
“As a member of the academy, we are asked to take a video of a dress rehearsal in case they can’t get enough judges to attend the performance for judging,” Purdy said.
That, as it turns out, was a blessing for her students, Purdy said.
“I’ve also tried to talk to them about how lucky we are,” Purdy said. “I know that sounds kind of silly, but a lot of my colleagues around the state were not in the rehearsal process as far as we were and they won’t have this opportunity.”
The video was taken at what should have been the next-to-last rehearsal, and that increased the grief for Purdy and her students.
“We were ready to go, which made it heartbreaking to shut it down,” Purdy said. But “we have this really fantastic video that Phil Willey put together.”
Willey is an information technology/English teacher at North Platte High School.
And then the ticketing company created a way to contact all the people who had previously bought tickets.
“The company said they could help with the sale of tickets for the performance that would give opportunity to help with the financial situation,” Purdy said. “I just feel so good these last few days because all these companies are working together for the good of the kids and for the good of the schools.”
Purdy was especially excited for the 2020 graduating class.
“It’s so awesome for our seniors because they are so phenomenal, they just are,” Purdy said. “They deserve to be seen and they deserve to be celebrated.”
