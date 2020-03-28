North Platte High School student helpers look through bags of belongings at the school. Students came throughout the day Friday to find the items they left behind March 12, the last day of classes before the school closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Principal Scott Siegel said the flow of students picking up personal items was steady through the day with about a dozen coming through every hour.
North Platte High School students pick up remaining belongings at school Friday
By Job Vigil
