North Platte High School is joining schools across Nebraska and the nation in the “Be the Light” campaign.
Each Friday at 8:20 p.m., the high school will turn on the Bauer Field stadium lights for 20 minutes to honor those working to fight COVID-19 and remind students, especially seniors, that they’re missed, according to a press release from the school district Wednesday.
North Platte residents and students are encouraged to drive by the stadium during this time and honk their horns in support.
To adhere to social distancing protocols, participants are asked to stay in their vehicles.
