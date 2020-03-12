North Platte High School to present ‘West Side Story’ this weekend

The North Platte High School production of “West Side Story” delves into the lifelong struggle between cultures for teenagers, a theme that spans the centuries.
The story was inspired by William Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet” and is set in the Upper West Side of New York City in the 1950s. The production features extended dance scenes that choreographer Ciera Carlson designed. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Seniors Elliott Purdy and Savanna States like the challenges of the musical, set far outside the realm of their own lives in North Platte. Purdy plays Tony, the lead male role, and States is Anita, a friend of the female lead character, Maria, who falls in love with Tony.
“It’s hard to relate to living here in the middle of Nebraska,” Purdy said. “But it was kind of educating myself on what it was really like for them and trying to have empathy for that and putting myself in those shoes, and that kind of helped me grow the character.”
States said it took some time to explore that culture.
“It was pretty difficult because it is something that none of us are used to,” States said. “We didn’t grow up in the same time period or the same culture at all, comparing Manhattan to North Platte, Nebraska. It took a while, and a lot of us did a lot of studying and really digging into the character and what they would think, more about the characters themselves rather than what the cultural differences are between all of us.”
In that setting, youth gangs were often the only family teens had.
“I play Tony, and at one time he was the Jets’ gang leader, but he’s kind of broken off and is starting to mature into a man, if you will,” Purdy said. “The gang is still trying to pull him in for things and he’s kind of like, no, this is where I’m at. But at the same time, I’ve known you guys forever, we’re friends, I kind of have to help you.”
Purdy played Jack in last year’s production of “Newsies,” and that character was similar to his current role.
“He wanted the same thing,” Purdy said. “He just wanted to get out of that lifestyle and get on with his life.”
States plays Bernardo’s girlfriend and is Maria’s sidekick.
“(Anita) plays a big role in the musical, I think, because she has kind of an older sister, mom relationship with Maria,” States said. “She tries to give her advice.”
Purdy said he has learned a lot from the musical about the lifestyle it depicts.
“It’s really eye-opening because obviously we’re not faced with that (out here),” Purdy said. “But to able to put yourself in their shoes on the stage and let yourself get into that character, those emotions are real and you feel it, and it’s something you don’t really want to feel. It gives you a lot of respect for how that was for the people in that situation.”
There are, however, a lot of similarities between the characters and teens in North Platte, States said.
“The love interest story that’s based off of Romeo and Juliet, you can find it a lot throughout the high school,” States said. “Not with the same ending, but with two people starting to like each other who are not from the same crowd.”
She said it is brought out in the way Bernardo treats his sister Maria.
“The relationship of the older brother trying to be super protective — it’s still super relevant to our time,” States said.
