North Platte High School to present ‘West Side Story’ this weekend

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST, WEST CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO SLICK ROADS AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&