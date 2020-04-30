North Platte High School clarified details of the Graduation Tribute scheduled for May 17. “This tribute is a video that will be shared with students, staff, and families via email on the 17th,” the North Platte Public Schools District administration wrote in a press release. “The tribute will also be shared on the NPHS website on the same day. This tribute is being produced by the graduation committee and does not require additional actions from the students unless the committee reaches out to them.”
The district plans commencement ceremonies July 25, provided that safety guidelines can be followed.
For a complete and up-to-date outline of NPHS graduation plans and contingency plans, visit the link: nppsd.org/vnews/display.v/ART/5e9df22938c2d .
“We will continue to update this site and communicate with our seniors and families as new information becomes available,” said district administration.
