North Platte Kids Academy completes renovations during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the North Platte Kids Academy on March 20 gave the nonprofit day care the opportunity to do much-needed renovations.
With the help of staff and volunteers, the facility has a fresh look and reopened June 1. Ciera Bank, interim director, said she and the staff are excited about the improvements.
“We had a health inspection just prior (to closing) and there were some things that needed to be updated,” Bank said. “With the closure, we decided that it would be a good time to not just get those things taken care of, but some things that had been put off to update as well.”
Habitat for Humanity came in and did the painting of the building, as well as other projects.
“We got all of our carpets cleaned, drywall repaired, all of our electrical reworked and plumbing reworked,” Bank said. “Then we had our staff come in and purged everything. We had decades of materials that have been collecting over time.”
Bank said the staff was able to do work that is difficult to do when the nonprofit is operating.
“When we have the kids here, they are our priority, so it’s kind of hard to get that other stuff done,” Bank said.
The staff took the opportunity to put their touch on the facility.
“I think (the employees) were excited about it, to be able to put their own effort into it and really get the classrooms redone the way they wanted,” Bank said. “Everything just feels like it’s theirs now, and just to be gone for two months, we were all ready to come back to work anyways.”
She said the numbers are lower than pre-closure, but they are coming back.
“It’s been nice having low numbers and having that slow build to kind of get everybody accustomed to the routine again,” Bank said.
Economically, Bank said, many of the staff were making more money on unemployment.
“With the way unemployment was set up, a lot of these girls would have been better off without (working),” Bank said. “But they all were ready to come back to work. We’re ready to do what we do.”
The child care center, previously known as North Platte Day Care, moved into its current location in 2001. In 2019, the community day care celebrated 50 years in North Platte.
