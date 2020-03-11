A man wanted in Colorado on sexual exploitation charges was arrested Tuesday morning in North Platte.
Trampus Schultz, 45, of North Platte was wanted on a Colorado warrant charging him with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Office tracked him to North Platte and arrested him at the intersection of West Fifth and Jefferson streets without incident, according to a State Patrol press release.
According to the patrol, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, less than a ounce of marijuana and a knife. His vehicle also had fictitious license plates, according to the media release.
He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
The North Platte Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in the arrest.
