A 43-year-old North Platte man has multiple criminal charges, including a felony count of first-degree sexual assault, that stem from a June 3 incident.
Isac S. McCurry made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday and was arraigned on three counts that also include a felony charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation and a misdemeanor of domestic assault with causing intentional body injury.
McCurry’s bail was set at $250,000 by Judge Kent D. Turnbull. He must pay 10% of that amount to be released on bail.
McCurry, who remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on July 23.
According to court documents, the victim stated a verbal argument that started outside of their residence moved inside and turned into a physical assault.
The victim said McCurry slapped her, pulled her hair and choked her neck during the assault that went on for an hour in different parts of the residence. She also told police that he sexually assaulted her during the incident, court documents say.
The victim then called a friend for a ride and was transported to the Great Plains Health emergency room where a sexual assault exam was performed.
McCurry was arrested the morning of July 4 after a traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving, according to court documents.
