North Platte native 'Mat-ifies' this weekend's cruise night

The roots of Mat Fhuere’s car customization and renovation business can be traced to his collection of toy cars he had as a kid.
The North Platte native would take apart his matchbox and model cars and then put them back together with some slight upgrades.
“My dad would say, ‘Do you always have to ‘Mat-ify’ everything?’” Fhuere said with a laugh during a telephone interview Wednesday afternoon. “That’s been my nickname ever since and its the motto at the shop. It’s not modified, it’s Mat-ified.”
Fhuere’s business, Mat’s Rods and Restorations, has grown from its start in a 5,000-square-foot building with two employees to the largest car customization shop in Utah in less than a decade.
The business now is housed in a 35,000-square-foot facility in Salt Lake City with 12 employees. Fhuere will be in North Platte this weekend for the Platte River Cruise Night. He will be a grandmaster for the event along with Gene Winfield, an auto fabricator who is known as the “King of Kustoms.”
The designated cruising times start at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The route will be a loop from Leota Street (around NebraskaLand National Bank) to 4th Street (down Dewey Street and around the Lincoln County Courthouse.
There will also be a burnout contest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Sonic Drive-In, 1850 S. Jeffers St. Individuals can visit platterivercruise.com for more information on the weekend.
Fhuere grew up in North Platte but moved to Arizona as a 15-year-old, However, each summer during his teen years he would return to his home town and take part in cruising the one-way streets in the city on the weekends.
His car of choice was a Plymouth Cuda that he said was “one of the fastest street cars in town.”
He said the car could do a quarter-mile in around 10 seconds and reach a speed of more than 130 miles per hour.
That car is dwarfed by a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that he modified for his wife and can top out at around 204 mph.
The Hellcat is among the cars that Fhuere will bring to North Platte this weekend, along with the Insane ‘54 from the former TV show “Monster Garage.” Winfield was one of the builders of the 1954 Ranch Wagon that was featured in one of the last episodes of the series.
Fhuere said he was always fascinated with cars. His father built a car when Fhuere was 5-years-old and he was hooked from then.
Fhuere ran a motorcycle customization and later a water business in North Platte but moved to Utah about a dozen years ago. He worked for a auto customization shop in Salt Lake City before he got a $5,000 loan and opened Mat’s Rods and Restorations.
The business averages about 33 car restorations a year and about 100 more in modification work. Fhuere said there is about a year waiting period for individuals who want to have restoration work done on a vehicle.
The facility houses a sheet metal, body, paint, fabrication and mechanical shop so the restoration work can be done in-house and not farmed out to other businesses.
His favorite projects include the restoration of a 1939 Yellowstone National Park tour bus, and also a 1968 Malibu for a customer’s wife. Fhuere was able to track down the woman’s actual car that she owned in college and restored and modified the vehicle.
He said the woman had no idea of the project and the reveal to her when the work was done was a memorable scene.
“She was crying, (the husband) was crying and the whole family was crying,” Fhuere said. “Some dirt may have got in my eyes, too. The whole thing was emotional and it was just a really cool (project) we did.”
