Construction workers are making steady progress on the first stage of North Platte’s downtown “bricks” renovation, slowed more by late winter weather than the COVID-19 outbreak.
Wednesday morning saw crews from two different firms working throughout the three-block stretch of East Sixth Street that led off the $2.81 million project in late February.
City Engineer Tom Werblow said they’re well on track to finish that section as planned in May if they aren’t slowed down too much by rain.
“They’re pretty close to schedule, just a smidge behind because of a little bit of weather,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t hampered construction work, he added. A Telegraph reporter Wednesday saw work proceeding in several places, but fewer than 10 total workers between Jeffers and Chestnut streets.
“They’re pretty scattered around,” Werblow said.
On the portion of East Sixth closest to Jeffers, an excavator continued digging out and breaking up the 4-inch-deep concrete base installed before downtown’s bricks were originally laid atop it in 1916.
Werblow said a fresh 4-inch concrete base will be laid once crews finish installing up-to-date, higher-capacity water and storm sewer lines.
With the new water lines essentially in place, a crew from Midlands Contracting Inc. of Kearney was preparing to install oval-shaped, high-capacity concrete storm sewer mains between Dewey Street and Bailey Avenue.
The narrow trenches that had served as primitive storm sewers since 1916 are being greatly widened to hold the concrete mains, Werblow said.
Already installed are somewhat narrower but heavy-duty plastic storm sewer pipes between Bailey and Chestnut.
Werblow said those pipes are slanted downward from east to west to meet the new storm sewer main at Sixth and Bailey.
At the east end, crews from Paulsen Inc. of Cozad were putting in the forms for the new, all-concrete intersection at Sixth and Chestnut, outside The Telegraph’s offices.
If the weather cooperates, Werblow said, that intersection should be reopened to traffic in about 10 days.
The 1916 bricks removed from East Sixth several weeks ago, meanwhile, are stored awaiting their reuse when new concrete parking strips are built on each side from Jeffers to the new Chestnut intersection.
They’ll be reset in a layer of sand atop the new concrete base, Werblow said, with polymers added to the sand to help the bricks stay in place.
The three other blocks to be rebuilt — Dewey between Fourth and Sixth and East Fifth between Jeffers and Dewey — will be redone together after East Sixth is wrapped up, Werblow said.
Thus far, the overall goal of finishing all six blocks by the end of September remains viable, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.