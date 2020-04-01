North Platte health and public officials said Wednesday night they were trying to absorb the full implications of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ “directed health measure” in the wake of the city’s first confirmed “community spread” cases of COVID-19 infection.
Law enforcement will prepare to enforce what now has become a legal limit on public gatherings of no more than 10 people in many settings, though not in grocery stores and other sites excluded in the governor’s order, Police Chief Daniel Hudson said at a Wednesday night press conference.
But he urgently asked North Platte residents to voluntarily comply when officers find more people than allowed in settings like parks or in restaurants where too many people might be standing in line to pick up a takeout order.
“We are going to ask our public: Please, please heed this directive,” Hudson told reporters. “We don’t want to come into establishments and start citing people or arresting people.”
With less than three hours between Ricketts’ order and when it took effect, he said, law enforcement hadn’t fully figured out what it can and cannot do to enforce the 10-person limit. They’ll be meeting with the city’s legal counsel and the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office Thursday morning to get more clarification, he said.
Already Wednesday night, however, officers were making rounds of bars and restaurants informing them of the 10 p.m. start time of the governor’s order, he said.
Mayor Dwight Livingston also urged residents to continue observing the limits on gatherings and maintaining the minimum 6-foot “social distancing” requirements so as many people in North Platte remain healthy as possible.
“We’ve got a lot of great people in North Platte that have complied, but we have quite a few who have not,” the mayor said.
Hudson asked residents who see groups larger than the 10-person limit to use a special email address, c19@ci.north-platte.ne.us, instead of calling 911.
“If we start getting hundreds of calls an hour with people saying ‘There’s kids in the park’ or ‘There’s people here,’ it will crash our system,” he said.
Ricketts’ order affecting the six counties of the West Central District Health Department — Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Hooker, Thomas and Arthur — went into effect at 10 p.m. CT Wednesday.
It was the eighth such order issued across the state since cases of the novel coronavirus began showing up in Nebraska a month ago, with the confirmation of “community spread” — COVID-19 infections that can’t be traced back to a definitive source — serving as the trigger in converting guidelines into legal directives.
Even so, the health orders now in place in North Platte aren’t as extensive as the total ban on public gatherings imposed in the city on Oct. 7, 1918, when the Spanish flu pandemic’s arrival was confirmed. That order remained in place for six weeks.
North Platte’s McKinley Education Center served as the backdrop for the latest press conference, which began with Shannon Vanderheiden, the district health department’s executive director, highlighting the details of Ricketts’ directive.
She noted that all schools in the six counties, whether public or private, are not allowed to reopen to students or the public before May 31. Though North Platte Public Schools already had canceled the rest of the 2019-20 school year, North Platte Catholic Schools had not yet done so.
Self-quarantine and self-isolation guidelines for people with COVID-19 symptoms and those who live with them are now mandatory, Vanderheiden said. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath and a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
“Our hope is people will continue to do what most have been doing” in isolating themselves when it’s indicated, she said. “We don’t want to have to make people do anything.”
