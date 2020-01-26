A quartet of North Platte community leaders said last week they like state Sen. Mike Groene’s general idea of encouraging rehabilitation of aged buildings through a “microTIF” concept.
The North Platte lawmaker, who has often criticized larger-scale use of tax increment financing, has proposed a small-scale version aimed at individual structures in Legislative Bill 1021.
It would offer property owners of aged homes and businesses in “substandard and blighted” areas a similar chance to recapture property taxes generated by higher valuations from fixing up or replacing a building.
Though legal and logistical questions need to be clarified, the four leaders said, Groene’s concept could help North Platte tackle the widespread problem of declining older homes identified in the city’s 2018 housing study.
“I think the intent of what he wants to accomplish is a great idea,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
It’s another question, Person and others said, whether problems that might crop up in the bill’s language could be worked out in time for the bill to pass the Legislature this year.
But “I would welcome any plan that would help relieve the cost of new construction and or rehabilitation of existing homes,” said Mike Jacobson, who helps oversee TIF projects as chairman of North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority.
The Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, has yet to schedule its public hearing on LB 1021.
Wayne, whose district includes the Florence area of northeast Omaha, won senators’ approval last year for a new “extremely blighted” designation for dilapidated neighborhoods with high poverty and unemployment rates.
As proposed by Groene:
» LB 1021 could be used in “extremely blighted” areas statewide and in already designated “substandard and blighted” areas in counties of less than 100,000 people.
» It would be available for “repair, rehabilitation or replacement of an existing structure” 50 years old or older. Unlike the current TIF law, the process in LB 1021 would involve only one building at a time.
» Eligible improvement projects couldn’t cost more than $250,000 for an older single-family home, $1 million for an aged commercial or multifamily building or $10 million for a structure on the National Register of Historic Places.
The last category could apply to North Platte’s 1929 Hotel Pawnee, which already is listed on the register. The 2018 housing study estimated it could cost $8 million to fully restore the eight-story hotel.
» A property owner interested in LB 1021 would go through a streamlined application process, submitting a standardized form and approved building permit to the city or village. Applications could cost no more than $50 per project.
» If all requirements are met, the bill says, the city council or village board “shall then approve” the project.
» Approved projects would have to be certified complete by the county within two years of approval. Once that happens, the owner would receive back property taxes from the property’s increase in taxable value for up to 10 years.
Marvin Planning Associates’ December 2018 housing study said North Platte’s combined sales-rental vacancy rate at that time was half that of a healthy range of 5% to 7%.
Several focus groups consulted for the study cited a shortage of good-quality new or existing homes for $200,000 or less, as well as many complaints about the condition and maintenance of some rental units.
The study recommended equal efforts to rehabilitate aging homes and build new though lower-cost single-family homes to increase North Platte’s stock of “affordable” housing at sale prices of less than $200,000.
City Administrator Jim Hawks sand Dr. Richard Raska, the North Platte chamber’s 2020 board chairman, joined Person in saying Groene’s concept has promise.
“We have new houses (being built), and that’s good, but we have a lot of established houses,” Raska said. “If we could do a fixer-upper thing, that would be good.”
Hawks said he wants to know more about how cities would deal with the recordkeeping for multiple single-building projects and keeping track of ownership changes for payment of refunded taxes.
“It’s going to be quite a job, especially if you have a lot of them,” said Hawks, who will retire as city administrator May 1.
But he added that TIF or TIF-like projects make sense “in an area where you’ve got a lot of the infrastructure in place,” such as in established neighborhoods.
Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand National Bank, said he’s not certain whether LB 1021 could be enacted without a constitutional amendment to permit “tax abatement” — a straight refund of part or all of a property’s taxes — as well as TIF.
As written, Groene’s bill might encourage more reconstruction than rehabilitation and could be “ripe for abuse” without safeguards to prove a building wouldn’t be fixed up without it, Jacobson said.
But “I like the concept” of LB 1021, though “I have a lot of problems with the details and how it would be administered,” he added.
