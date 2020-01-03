So how old does one have to be to legally smoke, chew or vape?
Retailers and users are facing conflicting answers in some states after Congress passed an 11th-hour budget bill before Christmas raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vaping products from 18 to 21.
Even as President Donald Trump signed the measure Dec. 20, Nebraska’s legal age to buy or use tobacco and vaping products was set to rise to 19 on New Year’s Day under a pair of new laws.
The surprise action in Washington, D.C., also came as a North Platte anti-vaping ordinance awaited its third and final City Council vote at next Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Based on the new law, City Administrator Jim Hawks said Thursday, City Attorney Doug Stack will recommend raising the ordinance’s legal tobacco and vaping age to 21 before it’s passed.
“It’s kind of one of those deals that are a hierarchy of laws,” with federal law taking precedence, Hawks said.
The new federal law preceded a U.S. Food and Drug Administration directive Tuesday giving e-cig manufacturers 30 days to stop making and selling “unauthorized flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes” other than tobacco or menthol.
The national 21-year-old legal age to buy all types of tobacco or vaping products won’t take effect before summer, Time magazine reported Dec. 23.
It nonetheless caused post-holiday confusion in states with different ages, including Nebraska, where the first limits on the sale and use of e-cigs and vaping products took effect only on Sept. 1.
Legislative Bill 397 left the legal age for buying and using tobacco, e-cigs and vaping products at 18 until Jan. 1. It then rose to 19 under LB 149, the second of the state’s two new vaping laws.
Until and unless the Legislature raises the age again to 21 after it convenes next week, Nebraska law enforcement “and pertinent state agencies” must enforce the 19-year-old minimum age, Attorney General Doug Peterson said Tuesday.
The North Platte Police Department will wait for further legal advice before making any changes in their enforcement practices, a police spokeswoman said Thursday.
Action to regulate vaping has accelerated since fall amid a growing number of lung illnesses and deaths traced to e-cigarette use.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has cited Vitamin E acetate, used in vaping products with THC — the active ingredient in cannabis — as a major culprit in vaping-related illnesses.
The Police Department proposed North Platte’s pending ordinance. Like the new state law, it would add e-cigarettes and vaping products to existing city tobacco regulations and set the legal age for both at 19, up from 18 for tobacco.
As currently proposed, it would say people younger than 19 not only couldn’t buy or use tobacco or vaping products but also couldn’t possess them unless they’re in their home under “direct supervision” of a parent or guardian.
Businesses selling e-cigarettes or vaping products also would have to complete a “responsible tobacco sales training course” drawn up and led by the Police Department. Tobacco retailers in the city already must do so.
The U.S. House of Representatives approved the budget bill with the 21-year-old minimum age Dec. 17, the same day City Council members gave second-round approval to their ordinance.
With three weeks before a final vote, Stack told the council that evening, the council would have time to offer changes to the ordinance based on whether the budget deal became law.
The Senate approved the $1.4 trillion measure Dec. 19, the day before Trump signed it.
