As of Dec. 10, 52 deaths related to electronic cigarette use have been confirmed, reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been 2,409 hospitalizations for lung injury related to e-cigarette or vaping product use throughout the United States. Legislation is being drawn up across the country to try to get a grip on the situation. A North Platte city ordinance is in the works to match a state law that will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, to raise the age to purchase or use vaping products from 18 to 19. The city ordinance is scheduled for a third reading on Jan. 7, 2020, at the regular City Council meeting.
However, on Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.4 trillion spending package that includes a provision prohibiting the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products to people under the age of 21. That law may affect state and city laws concerning tobacco and vaping age restrictions.
North Platte Police Officer Beth Kerr said the proposed city ordinance would address some of the concerns about vaping.
“It’s not like something brand new, but we just basically copied and pasted the new state law, which comes into effect on Jan. 1,” Kerr said. “It changes the ages for use of tobacco and vapor products from 18 to 19.”
The local ordinance, Kerr said, was outdated.
“It’s always been my position that the city ordinance does not cover vapor products at all,” Kerr said. “If we had not updated that city ordinance, the ordinance becomes completely unenforceable. Our city ordinance cannot be less restrictive than state law.”
She said in addition to the language of the state law, the city ordinance adds possession of vapor products and alternative nicotine products by underage youth, as well as server training for businesses that sell vapor products. Kerr said offenders could get a fine, diversion or probation.
“All the other businesses that sell vaping products in addition to alcohol and tobacco are required to take the server training,” Kerr said, “so it only makes sense to include businesses that only sell vapor products.”
Dr. Guido Molina, pulmonology physician at Great Plains Health in North Platte said the CDC website offers reliable information about the risks of vaping.
He said the most recent information from the CDC indicates that vitamin E acetate was found in samples of lung fluid in 29 cases of what the CDC is calling e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury.
“This could be playing a role in the mechanism of the disease,” Molina said.
Vitamin E acetate is a synthetic vitamin E that is used in the electronic cigarettes that contain THC, the active ingredient of cannabis.
Although the new report indicates vitamin E as a common denominator in those particular cases, Molina said there is still nothing definite about the role it plays in EVALI.
“It’s not really well established,” Molina said. “They found the vitamin E acetate, but that doesn’t really mean that is the cause of the problem.”
Vitamin E acetate is in food and other things, Molina said, “it’s just that probably nobody has inhaled it before.”
“I think mainly they noticed this outbreak of patients mainly who were going to the hospital with onset shortness of breath, cough, chest pain and they were having low oxygen in the blood,” Molina said. “They required aggressive intervention. Most of them required supplemental oxygen, some of them mechanical intervention.”
He said the only thing in common they had was they were using electronic cigarettes.
George Haws, coordinator for Tobacco Free Lincoln County, said the greatest concern locally is with the community’s youth.
“Vaping products have become very popular with our adolescents in recent years,” Haws said. “That’s a very important concern, partly because at that age and stage of development, their brains are not fully developed. They’re not able to make decisions as well and the nicotine itself is harmful to brain development.”
He said nicotine can reduce learning ability, concentration and also has been shown to make it more likely to develop addictive personalities.
“It just sets them up to addiction, not only to nicotine itself, but possibly to other drugs,” Haws said. “There have been a number of instances where adolescents have gotten caught up in vaping and then have lost interest in meaningful activities in school and out of school.
“It has pretty much taken over their thoughts and really had a major influence in their lives in a major way.”
Kerr said vaping products were initially intended as a smoking cessation product.
“Unfortunately, that’s changed,” Kerr said. “Now it’s all about addiction.”
She said when previous generations were offered a puff on a cigarette, it was generally an act of rebellion. Before long, they became addicted to cigarettes. In the current culture, vaping products are functioning in a similar fashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.